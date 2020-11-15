Latest News: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Warns Obama; BJYM Gives Ultimatum To Kejriwal & More

Congress' Adhir Ranjan warns Obama over Rahul remarks

Slamming former United States President Barack Obama for his remark on Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that Obama should shed his 'frog in the well' mentality and interact with Rahul Gandhi.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks came as the BJP mocked the former Congress chief based on Obama's quote in a recent book. Chowdhury in a series of tweets suggested to Obama to speak to Rahul Gandhi on relevant issues and warned him against his 'churlish comments'. Tagging the former US President, Chowdhury said that he should think twice before evaluating any leader, otherwise he would be called 'ignorant.'

Mr @BarackObama, I may suggest you to interact with our beloved leader @RahulGandhi Ji on any relevant issues of d world either physically or virtually before hurling any churlish comments so tht you would hv d opportunity to realise the traits & attributes of a personality

(1/2) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) November 14, 2020

READ: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Warns Obama Over Rahul Remarks; 'Interact With Our Beloved Leader'

MEA pulls up Pakistan diplomat over ‘deliberate targeting’ of civilians

On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs lodged a strong protest with the Charge d’Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan regarding the unprovoked ceasefire violations on November 13. Mentioning that 4 civilians had lost their lives besides injuries to 19 others, it regretted the fact that Pakistan chose Diwali to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Condemning Pakistan's relentless support to infiltrate terrorists, it reminded the Charge d’Affaires of his country's commitment to not allow its territory to be used for terrorism against India. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the security forces at the strategic Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

India condemns, in strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces. It's highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion in India to disrupt peace & perpetrate violence in J&K through coordinated firing along the length of the LoC: MEA https://t.co/R3pN3wXT6p — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

READ: MEA Pulls Up Pakistan Diplomat Over 'deliberate Targeting' Of Innocent Civilians Along LoC

BJYM gives 30 days ultimatum to Kejriwal to provide electricity at refugee camp

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Saturday, November 14 warned the Delhi government of demonstrations if the Hindu refugee camp in Adarsh Nagar is not provided with electricity connection within the next 30 days. BJYM President Tejasvi Surya in his letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the aforesaid refugee camp is engulfed in darkness in the absence of electricity on the day of Diwali.

"On the one hand CM Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues are conducting prayers at the Akshardham temple and the entire Delhi is illuminated on the festival of lights, on the other hand, the Hindu refugee camp in Adarsh Nagar is engulfed in darkness in the absence of electricity," Surya who is also an MP, said.

READ: BJYM Gives 30 Days Ultimatum To Delhi CM Kejriwal To Provide Electricity At Refugee Camp

BJP’s Kameshwar before Sushil Modi in DyCM post fray? NDA meet today

Even after a clear majority to NDA, the post-poll drama continues in Bihar as the NDA leaders are to meet on November 15 to take the final call on Nitish Kumar's cabinet. While it has been reiterated by BJP leaders including the Prime Minister that Nitish Kumar will be the CM, BJP is expected to get the major portfolios as the party won 75 seats in the assembly compared to JDU's 43. One of the posts that is in talks ahead of the NDA meeting is that of Deputy Chief Minister. Capital Patna is abuzz with talks that Sushil Modi will not retain the position and a new face, and a long-time RSS-BJP functionary Kameshwar Chaupal will be appointed.

READ: In Bihar, BJP's Kameshwar Chaupal Before Sushil Modi In DyCM Post Fray? Key NDA Meet Today

RJD’s Manoj Jha says ‘Nitish Kumar won’t be CM for long’

Making a major claim on Sunday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha said that Nitish Kumar is on a wafer-thin majority in Bihar and he will not last long as the CM. Jha opined that Nitish Kumar will get the CM seat back this year only because BJP "managed" the victory for him, referring to Tejashwi Yadav's claim of hacked EVM.

He accused Nitish Kumar of suppressing the people's mandate with a decree by switching from the 'Mahagathbandhan' to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2017 and said that the people of Bihar have woken up now.

"Even the NDA and the BJP must admit that if it had not been a mandate for change, Nitish Ji would not have won around 40 seats in the State Legislative Assembly. You (Nitish Kumar) are on a wafer-thin majority, that too, a managed one. A managed-majority government doesn't last long," Jha said while speaking to news agency ANI.

READ: RJD's Manoj Jha Claims BJP 'managed' Victory In Bihar: 'Nitish Kumar Won't Be CM For Long'