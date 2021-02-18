Latest News: Congress Sweeps Punjab Civic Polls; Suvendu Adhikari's Convoy 'attacked'

Congress wins Punjab civic polls

After Congress swept Punjab civic polls with a commendable victory, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday hailed the party's win. He said that this is not just a validation of his government's development-oriented policies and programmes but also a total rejection of the 'anti-farmer legislation' carried out by major political parties - Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP.

Govt gives financial powers to Army

On Wednesday, Union Cabinet approved financial powers to clear projects worth Rs 200 crore to the senior military officers for capital procurement projects, officials said. The deputy chiefs and command heads of the armed forces are the officers granted this enhanced financial aid. The enhanced powers come in the aspect of challenges faced by the defence forces along with China and Pakistan at the border.

BJP leader's convoy attacked in Bengal

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his convoy were allegedly attacked by TMC goons on Wednesday leaving Kolkata North president Shibaji Singha Roy seriously injured. Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders were a part of the Mega Public Rally earlier in the day following which the convoy comprising of Suvendu Adhikari, Shankudeb Panda & Shibaji Singha Roy was attacked. Sharing a video of the attack, Suvendu Adhikar expressed anguish and blamed TMC for attacking the BJP convoy.

Brazil runs out of COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil’s second-largest city, Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday halted its mass vaccination campaign after it ran out of COVID-19 shots and scrambled to demand assistance from Brazil’s federal government. The country had earlier pledged to manufacture 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca, domestically, amid the supply shortages and the vaccination shipment delays from the manufacturers. However, in a situation that spread grimly on Wednesday, AP reported, that the Brazilian health authorities had to stall the administration of the second COVID-19 dose among the vulnerable elderly high-risk group after doses finished.

India promises to work closely with Russia

India would like to work more closely with Russia on taking forward the cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Wednesday. Addressing a meeting hosted by the Diplomatic Academy of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said no discussion on the relationship between Indian and Russia can be complete without the mention of the Indo-Pacific.

