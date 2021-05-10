Latest News: COVID Aid Arrives From Israel; Delhi Launches Dedicate Corona Helpline 1031

COVID-19: Second Consignment Of Medical Aid Arrives From Israel To India

The second consignment of COVID-19 essentials and medical equipment arrived from Israel to the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning. The medical aid includes around 1,300 Oxygen concentrators, 400 ventilators, and other essential equipment sent by Israel to aid India in its fight against COVID-19. Last week, the first shipment of Oxygen concentrators and respirators had arrived to India from Israel.

COVID19 | Medical aid including 1,300 oxygen concentrators, 400 ventilators and other medical equipment from Israel arrived at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, last night pic.twitter.com/WGuyKXhqMI — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

Delhi Govt Releases Dedicated Helpline For Queries Related To COVID-19 Services

The Delhi Government on Monday released a dedicated COVID-19 helpline - 1031, for all Delhi residents who had any queries related to COVID-19 services from checking the availability of beds, to teleconsultations, to procuring Oxygen cylinders across different locations in the national capital.

For bed availability status

For checking the updates on the availability of hospital beds, the Delhi government has urged people to download the Delhi corona app from Google or Apple Store. You can also check the status on www.delhifightscorona.in which is updated every two hours. For real-time status updates, you can call up the hospital, details of which will be available on both the app and the website. Calling the designated helpline 1031 will also help you check the bed availability status.

Odisha: Over 1.48 Crore Turtles Hatch At Gahirmatha Beach

A total of 1.48 crore baby Olive Ridley turtles emerged out of eggshells at Gahirmatha beach in Odisha, officials told PTI on May 8. Olive Ridley turtles have enlisted a vulnerable species by the IUCN and the inhabited Gahirmatha beach serves as a critical nesting place for the species. This year, roughly 3.49 lakh females turtles turned up for mass nesting or arribada.

“A total of 1.48 crore of baby turtles have broken out of eggshells to mingle in the Gahirmatha seawaters till Thursday, marking the grand culmination of the annual sojourn of Olive Ridley sea turtles to this unmanned Gahirmatha Island," said Bikash Ranjan Dash, the Divisional Forest Officer of Bhitarkanika Mangrove (Wildlife).

Centre Files Affidavit In SC Highlighting Govt's Actions On Vaccination, Black Marketing

As Supreme Court continues to hold its suo-moto hearing on the COVID crisis in India, the Centre on Sunday night filed a 218-page affidavit briefing the apex court about the govt's efforts to combat the crisis. The affidavit covered a variety of topics such as COVID vaccination, healthcare workers' welfare, curbing black marketing, the responsibility of crisis. The 2-judge bench comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud, MR Shah will continue its hearing later in the day.

Supreme Court will hear on suo moto case relating to oxygen supply, drug supply, and various other policies in relation to the COVID19 pandemic today. pic.twitter.com/iLpd2A2KUo — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

Bihar: Police Seize 225 Oxygen Cylinders From Katihar Railway Station

As India continues to face the COVID-19 crisis, multiple instances of hoarding of oxygen cylinders are being reported. The police have seized around 225 oxygen cylinders from Bihar's Katihar railway station on Monday. According to reports, the oxygen cylinders were unloaded from the Lokmanya Tilak Express. Following this, the administration was informed about the hoarding of oxygen cylinders.

"The seized oxygen cylinder weighs 6 kgs and train in which the cylinders were found had LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) written on it. We feel the cylinders were brought for black marketing. As of now, we don't know who is behind this. We are investigating the matter," said Amar Kant Jha , DSP.

