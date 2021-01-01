Latest News: Covishield Gets SEC's Nod; WB BJP Takes A Dig At CM Mamata Banerjee

Here are Top stories this Friday evening

Serum Institute's vaccine candidate 'Covishield' gets SEC's green signal, awaits DCGI nod

In a massive breakthrough, Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine candidate - Covishield - has been recommended by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) which met today to examine the emergency-use authorisation (EUA) application sought by the pharmaceutical firm. With the SEC giving a green signal to the SII COVID vaccine candidate, the firm remains only a step away from making Covishield India's first approved COVID vaccine. SII now awaits the confirmation from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) now.

Dilip Ghosh takes a dig at Mamata Banerjee, alleges 'absence of democracy'

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Friday, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh opined that erstwhile opponents are joining his party for the development of the State. He was commenting in the wake of ex-Contai Municipality chairperson Soumendu Adhikari joining BJP along with a few councillors and other TMC workers. Taking a dig at WB CM Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh claimed that she was following the agenda set by BJP.

MP Cabinet to be expanded on January 3; Scindia loyalists likely to make a comeback

Nearly two months after BJP's stellar performance in the by-polls, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh Cabinet shall be expanded on January 3. After being sworn-in as the CM on March 23, 2020, Chouhan was the lone Minister until April 21, 2020, when Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Govind Singh Rajput and Tulsi Silawat were inducted into the Cabinet. The next Cabinet expansion took place on July 2, 2020, with the induction of 20 Cabinet Ministers and eight Ministers of State.

Congress dares AIADMK to stand up against BJP amid demand for anti-farm laws resolution

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday dared Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami and AIADMK to oppose the Union government's stance on the three farm laws. This comes in the wake of DMK chief MK Stalin calling for the passage of a resolution against the farm legislation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. In a letter addressed to Palaniswami, he pointed out that TN was the first State to waive farm loans and provide free electricity to the agricultural sector.

Rohit Sharma appointed India's Vice-Captain for remaining two Tests, will replace Pujara

Two days after joining the Indian squad in Melbourne, Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the Vice-Captain for the remaining two Tests in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, the BCCI confirmed on Friday morning. The swashbuckling opener will assume the role of Ajinkya Rahane's deputy taking over the duties from Cheteshwar Pujara. The decision also means that Rohit Sharma is set to feature in the playing XI for the third Test at the SCG.

