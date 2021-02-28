Latest News: CoWin Registration To Start From 9am Tomorrow; Shah Takes Dig At DMK-Congress

Here are the top stories this Sunday evening:

COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 2: CoWIN Registration From 9 Am Tomorrow; Here's How To Enroll

The second phase of India's mammoth COVID-19 vaccination drive is all set to commence from March 1. As per the Union Health Ministry, the registrations for the inoculation drive will begin from February 29, from 9:00 am on the CoWIN 2.0 app, where citizens will be able to enrol and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the portal or through other IT applications.

Amit Shah Takes Dig At DMK-Congress' Nepotism; Terms Gandhis & Karunanidhis '3G & 4G'

Hitting out at the DMK-Congress alliance, Home Minster Amit Shah on Sunday, took a 'nepotistic' jibe at the Marans, Gandhis and the Karunanidhi family - calling them 2G, 3G and 4G respectively, while addressing a public meeting at Tamil Nadu's Viluppuram. Highlighting the 2G scam during the UPA era, he said that all the above families were involved in the scam. Shah has arrived in Chennai to hold seat-sharing talks with AIADMK for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. The 234-Tamil Nadu assembly goes to polls on April 6 and counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Congress-Left-ISF Kick Off Bengal Campaign With Brigade Rally; Vows To Defeat Modi, Mamata

Kicking off its Bengal campaign the 'grand alliance' - Congress, Left and ISF addressed a joint rally on Sunday at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, vowing to defeat BJP and Trinamool in the upcoming polls. Top leaders like Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, ISF chief Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui addressed the massive rally which 8 lakh people attended. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Mamata Will Join Hands With BJP In Case Of Hung Assembly In Bengal, Claims CPM's Yechury

In a big allegation CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday scoffed at the political tussle between the TMC and the BJP in West Bengal claiming that it was a 'mock fight' to divert the attention of the public from real issues. Claiming that the Trinamool Congress would join the BJP in case the polls result in a hung-assembly, Yechury urged people to put an end to the 'communal juggernaut' in the state.

'Asia Cup To Be Postponed If India Reach WTC Final,' Says PCB, Updates On WC Visa Issue

With India inching closer to the World Test Championship finale against New Zealand, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has said that the Asia Cup will have to be rescheduled, in case Kohli & Co qualify for the mega ICC event slated to be held in June this year. The PCB chairman remarked that since the dates of the Asia Cup and the WTC final are clashing, the annual cup featuring countries from the subcontinent will have to make way for the WTC final and be pushed to 2023 if India qualify. With India winning the third Test against England in the ongoing series, Kohli and his men need to either win or draw the final Test of the series to qualify for the finale.

