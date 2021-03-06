Latest News: Dalai Lama Gets COVID-19 Vaccine; MEA On Myanmar Citizens Taking Refuge

Dalai Lama receives COVID vaccine

In the latest development, Dalai Lama received the first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday morning. Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh CMO had informed of a request received from the Central Tibetan Administration (the Tibetan government in exile) to vaccinate the Dalai Lama and other Tibetans in the state, and said that the decision would be taken soon. The request to vaccinate the 14th Dalai Lama, who has been under home-quarantine, was received by the state's CMO two months ago. Himachal Pradesh CMO said that the matter was under discussion and that the final decision would be given soon.

MEA on Myanmar citizens taking refuge

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that India is keeping a close eye on the current situation in Myanmar. MEA spokesperson Anurag Shrivastav reiterated India's call for peaceful resolve within the country while speaking at a virtual briefing. This comes a day after the military fired upon the pro-democracy protesters killing 38 people. According to media reports, at least 19 policemen from the Southeast Asian nation crossed over into Mizoram to seek refuge. Srivastava responded, "As of now, we are ascertaining the facts. We will revert once we have more details on this," reported ANI.

PM Modi, Sonia on panel to commemorate 75th Independence anniversary

The Centre on Friday set up a 259-member high-level national committee, which will be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. The members of this panel would include former President Pratibha Patil, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, NSA Ajit Doval, 28 Chief Ministers, artists like Lata Mangeshkar, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, senior BJP leader LK Advani, almost all Union Ministers, and several governors.

BJP's Jitendra Singh mocks Priyanka for faking tea farming

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jitendra Singh on Friday targetted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi over her recent visit to poll-bound Assam, stating that it looked more like a film shoot as she plucked leaves at a tea estate there in the off-season. "Priyanka Gandhi is choosing tea leaves in the off-season. It seems as if a film is being shot," the BJP leader on Friday. Gandhi recently visited the tea gardens in Assam, where got snapped while plucking tea leaves with a basket on her head.

ECI asks Govt to remove PM Modi's pic from vax certificate

The Election Commission (EC) has directed the Centre to remove pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Coronavirus vaccination certificate in poll-bound states, days after the Trinamool Congress registered a complaint saying that it violates the Model Code of Conduct. According to sources, EC has now asked the Health Ministry to follow the provisions of the poll code in letter and spirit.

