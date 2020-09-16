Latest News: Defence Minister To Address RS On LAC, Pithani's Statement Accessed & More

1. Defence Minister To Brief Rajya Sabha On LAC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to address the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, over the recent developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) bordering China. The Defence Minister had earlier made his statement regarding the same in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Singh's address in the Rajya Sabha is expected to take place at around 11 AM.

Read Full Story Here

2. SSR Case: Siddharth Pithani's Statement To CBI Accessed

Republic TV has accessed an ultimate clincher that rips open the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and shows a possible link with Disha Salian's death. The statement of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been accessed by Republic TV where the latter in his confession to CBI has claimed that 'Sushant fainted after hearing Disha's news and feared for his life'.

Read Full Story Here

3. Indo-China Trade Deficit Reduces To $5.48 Billion In April-June 2020

On Wednesday, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal revealed that the trade deficit between India and China dipped to 5.48 billion US dollars in April-June this year. As against this, the deficit in trade for the same period in 2019 was 13.10 billion US dollars. In a reply to an unstarred question by BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Kotak, Goyal mentioned that the Centre had consistently taken steps to balance the trade with China by increasing exports and reducing India's dependence on imports from the neighbouring country.

Read Full Story Here

4. Fadnavis Urges Centre To Withdraw Onion Export Ban

On Wednesday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urging him to immediately withdraw the ban on the export of onions. He also had a telephonic conversation with Goyal in this regard. Fadnavis mentioned that the onions cultivated in Maharashtra are in high demand at the international level.

Read Full Story Here

5. Kozhikode Plane Crash: Report To Be Submitted Within 5 Months

Over a month after the tragic Kozhikode plane crash, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday informed that Captain S S Chahar is the investigator-in-charge who is probing the Air India Express crash. On August 7, an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 21 people, including the pilots.

Read Full Story Here