Latest News: Details Of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, India's COVID Testing Capacity And More

Details of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

As Ayodhya gears up in anticipation of the foundation-laying ceremony on August 5, Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust addressed a press conference elaborating upon the details of the function. Rai stated that about 175 people were being called for the function, which would welcome people across caste and religious lines.

Sushant's father issues video statement

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh claimed that the Mumbai Police did not take action after informing them on February 25 of the late actor’s life being in danger. He added that even after his death, they have not taken action on the names mentioned in that request. Singh has now urged that the Bihar police, that is investigating the case on the basis of the FIR it registered, be provided all co-operation.

India conducting 14,640 tests per million

India has ramped up its Coronavirus testing capacity and has tested 2,02,02,858 samples since the pandemic began, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. With 3,81,027 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of Test Per Million (TPM) has increased to 14640.

PM Modi, Afghan Prez Ghani discuss evolving security situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani where the two leaders discussed the evolving security situation in the region. Afghanistan has been facing a security crisis for a long time and the escalated attacks by Islamic State and the Taliban has further deepened the crisis.

DCGI approves Phase II+III trials of Oxford University

In a significant development amid the COVID-19 crisis, The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Serum Institute of India, Pune to conduct Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine (COVISHIELD) in India. This will hasten the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health ministry.

