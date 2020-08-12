Latest News: DM Probe Ordered In Bengaluru Riots, Russians To Get Vaccine By 2021 & More

1. Bengaluru Violence: Probe Ordered By District Magistrate, Informs CM Yediyurappa

The Bengaluru District Magistrate has ordered a thorough investigation into the violence that flared up Tuesday night in the city's Kadugondanahalli and Devara Jeevanahalli areas, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed in a tweet on Wednesday

2. Sushant Singh Rajput's Diary Accessed; Shows Hollywood Plans, Kedarnath Preparation

Sushant’s notes in his diary gave an insight into the plans regarding the companies and projects he was working on, including IP protection, creating software and set up an IT company along with his college friend. He had also great plans for setting a production house, which seemed to have a link with education and the environment too.

3. Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine To Reach General Public By January 2021; Medics To Get It First

In an exclusive Republic TV-RT's joint broadcast, shedding light upon the Sputnik-V, the World's first COVID-19 vaccine, Roman Kosarev, Correspondent with state-owned news channel Russia Today has informed that the vaccine will be available to the general public by January 1, 2021. Kosarev highlighted that vaccine will first be given to medical workers and others at the helm of the battle against the virus.

4. Rift In NCP Over Sushant Case? Sharad Pawar Mocks Grand-nephew For Demanding CBI Probe

In a big development on Wednesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar mocked his own grand-nephew Parth Pawar for his demand to refer the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI. Stating that he doesn't give any importance to the statements made by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, the NCP supremo termed him as "immature". Asserting that he knows Mumbai Police for the last 50 years, Pawar affirmed full faith in the probe conducted by the former.

5. Amid Rift With CM, Punjab Minister Claims Congress MP Bajwa 'failed To Prove Himself'

Lashing out at Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa, Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, on Wednesday, claimed that the MP had not 'proved himself' inspite of the opportunities. Hinting at a rift in Punjab Congress, Sidhu said that the Punjab CM was taking all the right decisions for the government and the party. Bajwa had lashed out at the CM for 'inaction' on the Punjab Hooch tragedy.

