Latest News: Dr Fauci Backs India's Vaccine Gap; 103 Yr Old Beats COVID; Read More

Dr Fauci Backs India's Decision On COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Gap; Refutes 'cover Up' Claims

In a major development, White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci endorsed India's decision to extend the gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, in an interview to ANI on Thursday. Calling it a 'reasonable approach', Fauci said that the decision benefitted from an 'efficacy standpoint'. Moreover, he reasoned that to tackle India's difficult COVID situation, it must figure out ways to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Dr. Fauci calls India's decision to increase dose gap as 'reasonable'

"When you are in a very difficult situation, the way you are in India, you have to try and figure out ways to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as you can. I would not refer to it as a cover-up when you don't have enough vaccines. So I believe that it is a reasonable approach to do. The fact that you delay it that long, it is very unlikely that it would have a negative effect on the efficacy of the vaccine," said Dr. Fauci.

Read full story here

Over 216 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines To Be Manufactured In India For Indians: Health Ministry

Looking to massively scale up the COVID-19 vaccine production over the next few months, the Union Health Ministry has announced that the nation would manufacture 216 crore doses of COVID vaccines in India for the Indians between August to December 2021. The 216 crore doses include 75 crore doses of Covishield, 55 crore doses of Covaxin, 30 crore doses of Bio E Sub Vaccine, 20 crore doses of SII's Novavax, 15.6 crore doses of Russia's Sputnik amongst others. With this addition, India would have over 2 billion doses of COVID vaccines available in the coming months.

Over 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August-December 2021 - for India & for Indians.



Additionally, other foreign Vaccine may also become available #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/NyvuEwO7X1 — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 13, 2021

Read full story here

'It's Spreading COVID-19 To Villages': Haryana CM Urges Farmers To Suspend Agitation

As farmers continue to agitate over the three Farm Laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed to the community to suspend their dharnas for the time being given the COVID-19 situation in the country. Urging farmers to resume their protests once the COVID situation was under control, Khattar stated that those who were attending the protests were bringing back the virus to the interiors of their villages.

"A month ago, I had appealed to farmer leaders to suspend protest amid COVID-19 spread and resume after the situation is under control. Now, it has emerged that these dharnas have made a few villages hotspot as villagers travelled back and forth to protest sites," he said.

Read full story here

Chhattisgarh Govt To Pay For Education Of Children Orphaned Due To COVID-19, CM Announces

Chhattisgarh Government has decided to take the responsibility of educating children who have lost both their parents due to COVID-19 infection. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also tweeted that his government will also try to shape the future of those children. The decision has been implemented under Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Scheme. With this decision, the Government has also taken steps to enhance the education of such students by providing a scholarship of Rs 500 per month.

इसके अंतर्गत:

➡️ पहली से आठवीं तक के ऐसे बच्चों को 500 रुपये प्रतिमाह छात्रवृत्ति



➡️ 9 वीं से 12 वीं तक के बच्चों को 1000 रुपये प्रतिमाह की छात्रवृत्ति भी राज्य सरकार द्वारा दी जाएगी



2/N — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 13, 2021

Read full story here

103-year-old Freedom Fighter Doreswamy Beats COVID-19, Shares His Recovery Journey

In a wonderful development, a 103-year-old freedom fighter and renowned Gandhian, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy won the fight of COVID-19 battle in five days. Doreswamy, while talking to Republic asserted that he had a breathing issue so he was admitted to the hospital after which he tested positive for the virus. The veteran was admitted to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru.

Doreswamy said that he faced no trouble in regards to oxygen.

"I went to Jayadeva hospital following breathing issue and they examined me for COVID. I tested positive and therefore I had to stay there for a week. I had no problem with regards to oxygen. Some treatment was given to me for five or six days and they said there is no problem but I have a lot of weakness and cough is there," added 103-year-old Doreswamy.

Read full story here