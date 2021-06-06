Latest News: Drama On Operation Blue Star Anniversary, Suvendu Booked; Trump's Campaign

Drama at Golden Temple on Operation Blue Star anniversary

On 37th anniversary of the ill-fated Operation Blue Star on Sunday, there was high drama at Amritsar’s Golden Temple. There were Pro-Khalistani slogans and placards of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale that were spotted. Pro-Khalistan group Dal Khalsa sought that June 6 be commemorated as ‘Khalistan Day’ as they held a march to the Temple amid high security at the venue. Actor-singer Deep Sidhu, who is out on bail over the Republic Day violence in Delhi, too was snapped at the Golden Temple, performing rituals.

Read full story here

Suvendu Adhikari booked

The face-off between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party continued even after the conclusion of the West Bengal Assembly elections. In the latest, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party has got Leader of Oppostion Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumedu Adhirkari booked. The TMC has accused the duo of stealing relief material from Kanthi municipality. The FIR was lodged against them on a complaint by TMC leader Ratnadip Manna on June 1 at the Kanthi police station. Manna alleged that Soumendu Adhikari, a former Kanthi Municipal chief, ordered to 'steal' relief materials worth Rs 1 lakh from civic office by forcibly opening the lock of the godown.

Read full story here

Trump kicks off campaign

Former United States of America Presiden Donald Trump has kicked off the Republicans’ 2022 mid-term campaign for the Senate race. 'We are going to win North Carolina', was the message from the leader at the party's annual convention in Greenville, North Carolina. Trump stated that ‘radical Democrats’ were ‘destroying USA’ as he reiterated that the elections were ‘rigged.’ He expressed confidence that the 2022 Senates win will lay the platform for the 2024 re-election bid. Trump stated that the Republicans experienced ‘bad things’ amid a’great election.’

Read full story here

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle demoted on Royals website

Amid the controversies surrounding their interview with Oprah Winfrey, and their independent ventures, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been demoted on the official website of the Royal Family.The duo have been listed below Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, and also Princess Royal and the Duke of York. Previously, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were positioned just below Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Read full story here