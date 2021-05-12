Latest News: EAM Hails Foreign Friendships; Assam Gets 1st Woman FM; Covaxin Trial Update

Covaxin approved for phase 2/3 trials on 2-18 year-olds

In a boost to India's vaccination drive, Bharat Biotech (BBL)'s COVAXIN on late Tuesday night, has been recommended by an expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds, as per PTI sources. The trial will take place in 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur. The indigenous vaccine will be the first such vaccine in India that would cater to inoculating children. Currently, India is inoculating those above 18 years with its two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin, while Sputnik V has been given emergency authorization.

EAM Jaishankar says ‘foreign friendships matter’

While several countries outpoured their solidarity in India's fight with COVID-19 infections, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday stated "foreign friendships matter, every life counts, and every gesture makes a difference”. Upon receiving lifesaving equipment and medical aid from countries across the globe, Foreign Minister established earlier today that foreign associations do matter and posted several videos on Micro-blogging site- Twitter, where people can be seen praising contribution made by foreign countries including UK, Russia, and the US as India attempts to meet the ever-ascending health infrastructure requisites owing to COVID-19 infections.

Assam gets first woman finance minister

In a first for Assam, BJP MLA Ajanta Neog has been appointed as the state's Finance minister and Social welfare on Tuesday by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Apart from Neog and Sarma, 11 other ministers were sworn on Monday, with Neog as the lone woman cabinet member. Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the state's 15th Chief Minister along with 12 other cabinet ministers at Guwahati's Sankardev Kalakshetra Auditorium in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda, ex-CM Sarbananda Sonowal, and other Northeastern states' CMs like Meghalaya's Conrad Sanga, Tripura's Biplab Deb, Manipur's Biren Singh and Nagaland's Neiphiu Rio.

Two people succumb to black fungal infection in MP

After Odisha, cases of deadly black fungus infection have been reported in Madhya Pradesh's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore where two people lost their lives and a total of 13 have been detected with this infection. According to the hospital official, two deceased had their brain affected by the infection. Black fungus or Mucormycosis is a fungal infection generated by COVID-19.

Cyclone Tauktae to make landfall at Gujarat’s coast next week

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on May 10, issued a forecast indicating the possible development of a cyclone in the Arabian Sea. As a part of it, the agency warned that southern states of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as well as the island of Lakshadweep could receive light to moderate rainfall starting May 13. The rainfall will mainly be associated with the likely formation of a low-pressure system and its intensification. The potential cyclone named Tauktae is expected to make a landfall at Gujarat’s coast by May 17, according to the European Ensemble Prediction System (EPS).

