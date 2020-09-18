Latest News: ED Attaches Wadhawan Hotels, SAD Lambasts Punjab CM, US Bans TikTok And More

Here are the headlines this Friday evening:

ED attaches Rakesh Wadhawan's 3 hotels

Cracking down on the PMC Bank fraud accused Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, attached three hotels owned by Rakesh Wadhawan in connection to the case. As per the press release, three Delhi-based hotels - Hotel Conclave Boutique, Hotel Conclave Executive, Hotel Conclave Comfort (FAB Hotels) owned by Wadhawan and others amounting to Rs 100 crores, have been attached.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Tender to burnish Uddhav Thackeray’s image

In a big development, the Maharashtra government has issued a tender for selecting an agency to handle the social media for the Chief Minister's Office. Making this revelation on Twitter, BJP youth wing national convener Devang Dave slammed the MVA government for spending Rs.5.63 crore on such an exercise at a juncture when it lacks enough funds to pay its salaries to employees amid the COVID-19 crisis. He accused the state government of trying to improve the image of CM Uddhav Thackeray on social media.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Judicial custody of smuggling accused extended

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi on Friday extended the judicial custody of 12 accused persons till October 8, including Swapna Suresh, in the Kerala gold smuggling case. The 12 accused were produced before the court through video conferencing.

READ FULL STORY HERE

SAD lambasts Punjab CM's 'double standards'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa hit back at Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh for mocking the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Cabinet. Alleging that Singh has double standards on the issue of farmers, he pointed out that Congress' ally Shiv Sena had voted in favour of the 3 farm bills. Thereafter, Sirsa questioned the Punjab CM on whether he would back the interest of farmers or support the Sena. The Congress party is a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

READ FULL STORY HERE

US bans WeChat and TikTok

The US Department of Commerce, on September 18, announced prohibitions on transactions relating to Chinese apps WeChat and TikTok in a bid to safeguard the national security. According to a press release, the US will bar Americans from downloading both the mobile applications from either Apple or Google’s app storefronts starting on September 20.

READ FULL STORY HERE