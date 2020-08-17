Latest News: Parliament Annexe Fire Doused; NZ Polls Postponed; 'CBI For Sushant' Echoes

Facebook issues statement on hate speech

Amid war of words between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party over Facebook’s hate speech policy, the social media giant said that the company prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence. In a Wall Street Journal report published on August 15, the newspaper cited interviews with unnamed Facebook insiders, claiming that one of its senior India policy executives intervened in internal communication to stop a permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana after he allegedly made communally charged posts. A Facebook spokesperson said on August 17 that it enforces these policies globally without regard to anyone's political position/party affiliation.

"We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position/party affiliation. We're making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy," the spokesperson said.

Nepalese journalist found dead after reporting on Chinese encroachment

A Nepalese journalist who wrote an article on Chinese encroachment in Rui village in Gorkha district has been found dead. The body of a 50-year-old journalist identified as Balaram Baniya was found at the banks of Bagmati River near the hydropower project area in Mandu, Himalayan Times quoted the spokesperson at District Police Office (DPO), Makwanpur, as saying. He was reportedly last seen walking along the banks of Balkhu river and his location, according to his mobile phone, showed the same. His family had filed a missing report with the police following which a manhunt was launched to trace him, Kathmandu Post reported.

Fire breaks out at Parliament Annexe building

A fire broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in New Delhi on August 17. As many as seven fire tenders were present at the spot. According to the fire department, a short circuit in the electric meter room on the sixth floor caused the fire. The first call was received at 7:30am and the fire was brought under control swiftly after fire tenders arrived at the scene.

#UPDATE Delhi: The fire that broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building, has been brought under control. 7 fire tenders were engaged in the fire fighting operation. https://t.co/8b0t2sce4M — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

COVID-19 related deaths in India cross 50,000; Over 26 lakh cases

India witnessed a single-day spike of 57,981 new coronavirus cases on August 16, taking the total case tally 26,47,663. As many as 941people lost their lives to the contagious disease, taking the total coronavirus-related death toll over 50,921. Ministry of Health said that a total of 19,19,842 people have been cured/discharged/migrated from the highly contagious disease, taking the recovery rate to 72.51 per cent. The third worst-hit country has been reporting the highest surge in daily coronavirus cases surpassing the United States and Brazil that have a higher overall tally.

New Zealand PM postpones elections amid renewed COVID concerns

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has postponed the national election to September 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As New Zealand continues to report new cases of COVID-19 infection after more than 100 days of no cases, Ardern said that the biggest risk to overcome at the moment is to ensure the safety of more than 25,000 election workers. While making the announcement, New Zealand PM also said that she had considered postponing the elections by just 14 days. However, the election commission said that the short delay does not provide enough time for them to prepare for the new date.

56% Support To #CBIForSSR From Outside India

The nation has united to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and rejected all attempts to cover up his death. Many questions remain unanswered as Republic Media Network continues to expose glaring loopholes in the investigation. However, data now shows that the campaign has reverberated among netizens across the world. An analysis has found that 56% of support for the #CBIForSSR campaign on Twitter is from outside India.