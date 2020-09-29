Latest News: Fadnavis' Jibe At Tejashwi; NCB To Decide On Arrest; Swamy On Cooper's Claim

Fadnavis takes jibe at Tejashwi Yadav’s job promise

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe at Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav's promise of 10 lakh government jobs, saying he will buy 10 lakh country-made firearms and distribute them among his supporters and promote abductions, looting and robberies in the state. Seeking to lure voters in poll-bound Bihar, the populistic announcement was made at a press conference by Tejashwi Yadav who is facing an uphill task of holding his own against the formidable ruling NDA in the absence of his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"Yesterday, I heard that Tejashwi Yadav will give jobs to 10 lakh people in the first cabinet. I get to know to whom they will give jobs. They will give the order for 10 lakh country-made pistols and Bihar will again see kidnappings and looting. Yadav will distribute those pistols among his supporters. This is the job, he was talking about. He will give jobs to 10 lakh kidnappers, looters and murderers," Fadnavis said addressing a town hall meeting of BJP workers in Patna.

NCB to take call on arresting Bollywood stars in drug probe

The Delhi team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which had travelled to Mumbai will fly back to Delhi on Thursday, Republic Media Network has learnt. The decision has been taken in a group discussion with NCB chief Rakesh Asthana. The central anti-drug agency is compiling the pieces of evidence together in order to put them in a sequence which is likely to be done by September 30. Notably, another meeting will be held under the leadership of NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana to decide if certain Bollywood stars need to be put under arrest or not.

Swamy picks hole in Cooper's 'hanging' claim

After the CBI was accused of delaying the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death by his family lawyer Vikas Singh, the central investigating agency issued a statement on September 28. The CBI said that it is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. Furthermore, the AIIMS forensic team also submitted its report based on analysing the Mumbai police's post-mortem report and autopsy along with photographic evidence. In light of this, Dr Subramanian Swamy's source-based information from around the same time has proved correct, and hence, makes his related views relevant.

According to sources in Delhi, AIIMS team has already told CBI that based on the undamaged and undestroyed evidence, i.e., photographs and vicera show that murder cannot be ruled out. Let CBI deny this. Cooper team said “death by hanging”. It was actually death before hanging — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 28, 2020

China’s unmanned plateau helicopter drone’s maiden flight

As the situation along the India China border in Eastern Ladakh remains tense, Beijing has come up with a 'plateau-focused' unmanned helicopter to help PLA in "logistics missions and armed reconnaissance". China's first homemade unmanned helicopter focussing on high-altitude areas has successfully completed a maiden flight in a plateau region, its manufacturer said on Monday. The AR-500C prototype completed its first plateau flight at the Daocheng Yading Airport, which is the world's highest civilian airport with an elevation of 4,411m, the state-owned Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC) said in a statement.

India's COVID tally crosses 61 lakh-mark

India reported a single-day surge of 70,589 new COVID-19 cases with 776 related deaths on September 28. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases. The ministry said that 51,01,397 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 96,318 infected people lost their lives. India remains the second worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases and related deaths.

