Latest News: Fadnavis Slams MVA Govt; Case Against Mufti; Biden Promises Free Vaccine

Fadnavis claims Maha govt cheated farmers

After Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced Rs.10,000 crore as relief for farmers affected by heavy rains, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Friday accused him of betraying them. He contended that this assistance was nothing in comparison to the losses suffered by the farmers. The former Maharashtra CM recalled that Thackeray had himself demanded Rs. 25,000-Rs. 50,000 per hectare and Rs. 1 lakh for orchards as relief in the past. According to Fadnavis, Thackeray made a futile attempt to blame the Centre in order to avoid providing adequate assistance to the farmers.

Bhagel slams MP CM for toppling Congress govt

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday, October 23, came down heavily on the Madhya Pradesh government led by BJP for toppling the Congress government in the State that was chosen by the people. Baghel alleged that more than a dozen people become ministers in the current BJP govt without polls. The Chhattisgarh CM who was in the State to campaign for Congress candidates in the assembly by-polls further slammed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for not giving an account of work done by the BJP govt in the last 15 years.

Case filed against Mehbooba Mufti

A day after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that she won't raise the national tricolour flag till the time the flag of erstwhile state of J&K isn't restored, a complaint has been filed against her in Delhi. In a letter to Delhi police commissioner, Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal has demanded to register a case under sections 121, 151,153A, 295,298, 504,505 including National Honor Act, for her 'derogatory and instigating and against an elected Indian government.'

India's COVID-19 tally

India case tally stands at 77,61,312 including 6,95,509 active cases. 69,48,497 people have recovered while 1,17,306 have died so far. Unlock 5 has been extended till October 30. With 53,370 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 78,14,682. With 650 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,17,956. Total active cases are 6,80,680 after a decrease of 14,829 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 70,16,046 with 67,549 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

Biden promises free COVID vaccine if elected president

Even as a controversy broke out in India after BJP promised 'free COVID-19 vaccine' in poll-bound Bihar, in the United States where the Presidential election will be held on November 11, Democratic nominee Joe Biden made a similar promise. On Friday, Biden said that if elected as the President of United States of America, he would mandate Covid-19 vaccines be free for all Americans. In a speech about his pandemic response plan, attacking President Donald Trump, Biden said that the Republican incumbent has "given up" fighting the virus and has "quit on America."

