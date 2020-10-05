Latest News: First Modi-Xi Meet since Galwan, CBI's Charge On DK Shivakumar, And More

Here are the top stories this Monday evening:

First Modi-Xi meet since Galwan

Ahead of India-China's 7th round of LAC talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be interacting via video conference in the upcoming BRICS summit on November 17. This will be the first interaction between the two country heads since the fateful clash between India-China along LAC in Galwan clashes where 20 soldiers were martyred.

CBI statement post Republic's AIIMS tape

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday has issued a statement confirming that the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still ongoing and that all aspects of the investigation are being looked into meticulously, including the homicide angle.

CBI's charge on DK Shivakumar

In an official statement on Monday, the CBI alleged that Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar possessed disproportionate assets worth nearly Rs.74.93 crore. These assets allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income are also in the name of his family members. The CBI initially registered a Preliminary Enquiry against Shivakumar and other individuals in March 2020.

SOP for reopening of schools

The Ministry of Education issued guidelines for the reopening of schools after October 15 in a phased manner as permitted by the Centre. The states have been given the flexibility of preparing their own SOP based on the Education Ministry's guidelines as per local requirements. The SOP of the Education Ministry comprises two parts — health and safety aspects for reopening schools and learning with social distancing.

Chirag Paswan justifies decision to go solo

LJP national president Chirag Paswan on Monday defended his party's decision to contest the Bihar polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). Maintaining that joining the Mahagatbandhan would have been an easier choice, he said that LJP wanted to bring back Bihar's lost pride. Lamenting that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hadn't lived up to his party's expectations, Paswan questioned the JD(U) president's idea of development.

