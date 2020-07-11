Latest News: Foxconn To Invest $1B In Chennai, Delhi State University Exams Cancelled

Here are the latest news headlines of the day

All Delhi State University Exams Cancelled

In the wake of ‘major disruptions’ caused by the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on July 11 that the Delhi government has decided to cancel all State University exams including the final examinations. The state government has also asked all Delhi State Universities to grade the students according to their existing academic record. In a press conference, Sisodia said that there is “no point taking exam of a semester that has not been taught”.

In light of the major disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams https://t.co/g4SFLqaBQK — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 11, 2020

Read full story: All Delhi State University Exams Cancelled, Students' Evaluation Based On Existing Record

Apple supplier Foxconn set to invest $1B

In a significant development, Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronic contract manufacturer, which assembles Apple iPhones in India, has planned to invest to the tune of USD one billion in India, according to reports. The plan of investing in India is touted to be Apple’s move to shift iPhone production away from China and hence reduce its dependence on the country, in the wake of the rising tensions between the US and China. Reuters has reported that there is a strong request from Apple to its clients to move part of the iPhone production out of China.

Read full story: Make In India Gains Momentum As Apple Supplier Foxconn Set To Invest $1B In Chennai

CBI to probe into Gurugram's Ambience Mall construction

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is all set to begin its probe into the construction of Ambience mall in Gurugram, Haryana. This comes a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the investigation body to probe into the matter after it was found out that the mall was built on a land meant for a housing project. According to the High Court, the builders and the authorities had acted in "collusion" by allowing a commercial mall to be built in a residential complex.

Read full story: CBI To Take Up Probe Into The Construction Of Gurugram's Ambience Mall

Himachal Pradesh Govt Announces Pension For MISA, DIR Detainees

In a major development, the state cabinet in Himachal Pradesh has approved the Lok Tantra Prahari Samman Rashi Yojana 2019 that seeks to provide pension to those who were detained during Emergency imposed in 1975 by former PM late Indira Gandhi. Under the scheme, people who served 1-15 days incarceration will get Rs 8,000 per month and those who were incarcerated for more than 15 days will get Rs 12,000 per month. It is the token of respect for those who stood for democracy during the Emergency and was detained under MISA or DIR 1975- 1977.

Read full story: Himachal Pradesh Govt Announces Pension For MISA, DIR Detainees During 1975 Emergency

Shiv Sena backs UP Police

Even as questions are being raised on the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey and political parties are demanding an investigation, Shiv Sena has backed the Uttar Pradesh Police. In its Saamana editorial, Shiv Sena has said that those questioning the encounter must meet the families of the martyred Policemen. 8 Policemen were killed by Vikas Dubey and his associates on the intervening night of July 2, when the Police team reached his hideout in Bikhru village under Chaubeypur Police Station.

Read - Vikas Dubey Encounter: Shiv Sena Backs UP Police; Hits Out At Those Demanding Probe