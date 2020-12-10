Latest News: France Gets 'Republican Principles', Mamata Refuses To Implement NRC & More

Macron's French Govt Proposes 'Republican Principles' Bill To Tackle 'Islamist Radicalism'

Almost two months after the horrific attacks in France and debate over extremism, the French government unveiled a draft law on December 9 aimed at tackling "Islamist radicalism". President Emmanuel Macron says that the bill is a way to root out “separatists” undermining the nation. The proposed law is titled “Supporting Republican Principles,” will affect home schools, mosques, the 1905 law separating church and state, forced marriages.

One of the Articles in the bill makes school obligatory from age 3, allowing the option of homeschooling in special cases only. Another Article in the bill encourages mosques to register as places of worship, so as to better identify them. To prevent forced marriages, the draft law makes it a crime punishable by fines and up to one year in prison to doctors providing a young woman with a certificate that she's a virgin.

UK PM Boris Johnson Confuses Farmers' Agitation With India-Pakistan Issue; Dumbfounds All

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday was asked about the farmers' protest in India by a Labour MP and he mixed up two separate issues as he reiterated the UK government's stance that any dispute between India and Pakistan was for the two countries to settle bilaterally. British Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, who has been vocal about the farmers' agitation, repeated one of his previous Twitter statements on the issue in the House of Commons during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session.

The world is watching, issue is a huge one with hundreds of thousands protesting globally (including in London, reported on by BBC) and the usual Boris Johnson bluff and bluster heaps further embarrassment onto our nation. Absolutely clueless! So disappointed with his response. — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) December 9, 2020

'China & Pakistan's Hand Behind Farmers' Protest,' Claims Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on December 9 claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers who are seeking repeal of three new farm laws. He also alleged that Muslims were earlier misled over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), but as those efforts did not succeed, now farmers were being told that they will face losses due to the new laws.

Amid BJP's CAA Intent, Mamata Banerjee Tells West Bengal She Won't Implement NRC & NPR

As the poll season arrives in West Bengal, it seems that the debate over the contentious CAA, NRC and NPR will be back. Days after the BJP said that they are keen to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in January 2021, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that her government will not allow the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) or National Population Register (NPR) in the state.

TMC To Release 'report Card' On 10 Yrs Of Mamata Govt Ahead Of 2021 Assembly Polls

As the West Bengal Assembly elections approach, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to release a ‘report card’ on its 10-year rule in the state. The performance report, recommended by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, hired by the party for the 2021 assembly polls, will aim to inform about the various developmental projects taken up by the Mamata Banerjee government in the last ten years. The ruling party's top brass will be present at the release of the "TMC Report Card- Ten Years of Development" on Thursday, December 10.

