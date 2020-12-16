Latest News: Free COVID Vaccine In Bihar; Mamata Attacks Owaisi; Tributes For War Heroes

India salutes heroes on 1971 war

As India salutes the heroes of the 1971 war, PM Modi, Defence Minister, CDS & Tri-forces Chiefs to pay tribute at National War Memorial. Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/Hk1RDYT6Ti — Republic (@republic) December 16, 2020

UN Chief appoints an Indian as UN Resident Coordinator In China

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed India's senior UN official Siddharth Chatterjee as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in China. The Resident Coordinators are basically representatives of the UN chief for leading the development at country level. Chatterjee's "appointment follows confirmation from the Host Government, where he will take up his post in the middle of January of next year," said spokesperson UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric.

Bihar govt approves proposal for free Covid-19 vaccine for all in state

Vaccination of the entire population of Bihar for COVID-19 will be done free of cost upon the availability of the jab, the state cabinet resolved on Tuesday. The decision was taken at the first meeting of the cabinet chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since the allocation of portfolios last month. Free vaccination in the state was also one of the promises made by the ruling Janata Dal-United (JDU) and its ally BJP before elections and was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

CM Mamata levels grave 'money' charge against Owaisi & AIMIM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday not only slammed the BJP but accused the party of trying to bring Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM in Bengal to divide the Hindu-Muslim votes among themselves. In doing so, Banerjee alleged that the BJP is 'giving them money' taking the standard 'B-team' charge a notch higher.

'No provision for transgender persons to join NCC': Commanding Off tells Kerala HC

The National Cadet Corps informed the Kerala High Court on Tuesday that transgender persons cannot join the NCC as there is no provision for the same. The existing policy allows only two divisions in the NCC for boys and girl cadets, it said. The NCC also told the HC that it is the prerogative of the Central government to constitute a new division for the transgender.

US in talks with India over 'appalling' desecration of Gandhi statue

Days after the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington was defaced during a protest against the agricultural laws in India, the US State Department said that it takes the "safety and security of foreign missions very seriously” adding that it is in discussion with the Indian Embassy on the matter.

