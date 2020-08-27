Latest News: From Bi-directional TB-COVID Screening To No Hike On Tax; Top Stories Here

Here are the headlines this Thursday evening -

GST Council Rules Out Hike In Taxes Amid COVID-19

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, ruled out an increase in GST rates, saying 'this is not the appropriate time' as the country battles COVID-19 and its economic consequences. With several states complaining of non-payment of state dues by Centre, the Centre has placed two options for borrowing by states to meet the shortfall in GST revenues, pegged at Rs 2.35 lakh crore in the current fiscal. Sitharaman has stated that the economy is facing an extraordinary 'Act of God' situation, which may result in economic contraction.

Education Min Rules Out Rethink, Says ''students' Year Shouldn't Be Wasted''

On Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated that the career of students was the first priority for the Union government. Reiterating that the JEE and NEET exams would be held as scheduled, he maintained that one year of the students should not be wasted. Moreover, he quoted the Supreme Court order which found no merit in postponing the JEE and NEET exams.

Health Ministry Mandates COVID Screening For TB Patients

Union Health Ministry on Thursday mandated COVID screening for all diagnosed Tuberculosis (TB) patients and TB screening for all COVID-19 positive patients. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issued a guidance note on bi-directional TB-COVID screening and screening of TB among influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases. This decision comes as both TB and COVID-19 primarily attack the lungs, and the prevalence of TB among COVID-19 patients has been found to be 0.37 - 4.47 percent in different studies.

Ghulam Nabi Azad Launches Scathing Attack On Congress' Functioning

In a massive development on Thursday, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad came down hard on the internal functioning of the Congress party. The former Jammu and Kashmir CM is one of the 23 signatories to the letter calling for sweeping reforms within Congress. Stressing that their intention was to strengthen the party, he alleged that those leaders criticising the letter could not win a single election on their own.

Recalling his experience with several Prime Ministers and party presidents, Azad opined that anyone having a genuine interest in Congress' internal dynamics would welcome the letter.

PM Modi Outlines Efforts To Achieve Self-reliance In Defence

Addressing the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat-Defence Industry Outreach' webinar on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined India's efforts to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector. Lamenting that India had lost a golden opportunity to focus on domestic defence production after independence, the PM stressed that the aim was to increase indigenous defence production and development of technology in India. He mentioned that steps such as easing the licensing procedure and improving the offset provisions had been undertaken by the Centre.

