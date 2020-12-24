Latest News: From BJP Challenging Rahul Gandhi To Debate On Farm Laws To Odisha Rape Case

Here are the top stories this Thursday evening:

Javadekar challenges Rahul Gandhi to debate on agrarian laws; cites pro-farmer initiatives

Addressing the media on Thursday, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar challenged ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi to an open debate on the three farm laws. His reaction came after Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Ghulam Nabi Azad submitted a list of 2 crore signatures against the farm laws to President Ram Nath Kovind. The Wayanad MP had urged the Centre to call a special session of Parliament to repeal these laws.

Odisha: BJP demands CBI probe after SIT claims 5-yr-old was killed and then raped

In the wake of the shocking revelations of the Odisha govt SIT into the alleged rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl in Nayagarh in July, the BJP on Thursday, held a rally demanding a CBI probe into the case, accusing the BJD government of shielding the actual accused. Speaking to Republic TV, BJP's Odisha General Secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar alleged that Odisha Agriculture minister Arun Sahoo and his aide Babuli Nayak were involved in alleged 'organ trafficking' and 'money-laundering' in connection to the case. The BJP has said that the accused identified by the SIT chief Arun Bothra is a 'scapegoat' made to confess to rape and murder, to shield Nayak and Sahoo.

BCCI 89th AGM approves 10-team IPL 2022; Lucknow & Ahmedabad likely to be 2 new franchises

In a significant development, the Board Cricket of Control India (BCCI) which convened its 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday has decided to include two new teams in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two new franchises are expected to be Lucknow and Ahmedabad, with the latter likely to get the newly inaugurated Motera Stadium as its home, as per sources. With the inclusion of two new franchises, the IPL 2022 is also expected to witness 94 league matches instead of the usual 56-matches long season.

Delhi riots: ED says PFI received over Rs 100 cr, Rauf Sharif's custody extended by 3 days

The Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Cases on Thursday extended the custody of Popular Front of India (PFI) National Youth wing chief K A Rauf Sharif for another three days in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi riots of February 2020. The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money laundering probe against the PFI, apprehended Rauf Sharif on December 12 from Thiruvananthapuram airport after which he was sent to a seven days custody that ended on Thursday. Rauf Sharif is also a chartered accountant by profession while he holds the post of national secretary of the youth wing of PFI. Rauf had evaded ED summons thrice citing Covid, quarantine and physical illness and was also suspected to flee the country, according to inputs received by the investigating agency.

'We look forward to welcoming British PM': MEA on Boris Johnson's India visit in 2021

The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava on December 24 said that India is ‘looking forward’ to welcome UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the nation as the chief guest on Republic Day 2021. In a news briefing, when the MEA spokesperson was asked about Johnson’s scheduled India visit in January especially after the new COVID-19 strain was drastically spreading in Britain, Srivastava replied in affirmative and confirmed that the British PM will be attending the Republic Day ceremonies at New Delhi.

