Latest News: From BJP Defending Free Vaccine Promise To India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

BJP defends free vaccine promise in Bihar manifesto, cites importance of public health

On Thursday, BJP's Bihar in-charge Bhupender Yadav lashed out at the opposition parties for their criticism of his party's promise of free COVID-19 vaccination in the poll manifesto. He clarified that the newly-elected NDA government will provide the vaccine made available by the Centre to the people free of cost. Advising political parties to be sensitive about health issues, he defended the inclusion of this promise in the manifesto.

Sushant case: Dr. Swamy reveals options if PM doesn't respond to letter over AIIMS report

Two days after writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has said on Thursday if he doesn't get a reply from the PM over re-examining the review of Dr. Sudhir Gupta Special Committee findings on Sushant Singh Rajput’s post mortem report, he still has the option to file a PIL over the same. Swamy took to Twitter to apprise about the legal recourse he can exercise.

Yogi accuses Congress of backing PFI after Rahul Gandhi’s visit to jailed journo's home

Lashing out at ex-Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, accused the Congress of always backing the Popular Front of India - highlighting its alleged involvement in several riots. Adityanath condemned Gandhi for visiting journalist Siddique Kappan's family in Wayanad as Kappan had been arrested for alleged ties to PFI. Kappan and three others have been arrested by UP police at Mathura toll plaza while they were travelling to Hathras on the suspicion that they may commit some cognizable offence.

India-US 2+2 dialogue to focus on cross-cutting bilateral, international issues: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs said on October 22 that the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will focus on cross-cutting bilateral issues of mutual interest. India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath will hold the 2+2 ministerial dialogue with their US counterparts on October 27. Anurag Srivastava, the official MEA spokesperson, told a weekly press briefing that the two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues.

Bihar elections 2020: JDU releases manifesto - 7 promises (II); assures jobs, water, roads

Launching its poll manifesto ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, JD(U) on Thursday, mentioned the '7 promises' part -2 which Kumar had tweeted on 11 October. Following its ally BJP releasing its poll manifesto, JDU has promised reservation in jobs, women empowerment, clean cities, electricity to all homes etc. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

