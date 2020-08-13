Latest News: From BJP's No Trust Motion Against Cong To Djokovic In US Open; Top Stories

Here are the top stories this Thursday evening:

BJP To Move No-confidence Motion Against Congress Government

In a big development, BJP announced that it would move a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan during the Assembly session on Friday. This assumes significance amid the purported unease in the legislators close to Gehlot on the reconciliation of the Sachin Pilot camp MLAs with Congress. Talking to the media after the BJP Legislative Party meeting, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria predicted that the government was unlikely to last for a long time.

Sushant Case: Centre Bats For CBI Probe In SC

In a massive development, the Centre on Thursday has asked for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV, highlights that two cases on the same issue were not pending in two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) anymore. While the CBI has filed an FIR based on the Bihar government's recommendation, the Maharastra government has maintained that the state police were capable to probe into the case. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Promises Rehabilitation Of Affected Families

After visiting the site of the landslide in Idukki on Thursday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the state government would ensure the rehabilitation of the affected families. Vijayan added that his government shall take care of the education expenses of the children among the survivors. He assured that new houses will be provided to the families in a different locality.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accompanied Vijayan during the visit. On this occasion, they interacted with the affected members of the local community and evaluated the relief work. The death toll in the Idukki landslide stands at 54 while the operation to rescue the remaining 16 persons is underway.

Kriti Sanon Voices Support For #CBIForSSR

One of Sushant Singh Rajput’s closest friends and co-star Kriti Sanon too has joined the global movement led by Republic TV, #CBIForSSR. The actor hoped that the truth comes out soon and that her Raabta co-star’s close ones ‘deserve closure’. She hoped that the CBI takes over the case, so that the probe can be conducted without any ‘political agenda’, the family gets justice and his soul ‘truly rests in peace.’

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic Confirms Participation In US Open

While several bigwigs have pulled out of the upcoming US Open due to COVID-19, Serbia's Novak Djokovic has announced his participation in the tournament which is set to commence later this month. Taking to Twitter, Djokovic affirmed his decision to participate in the US Open and the Cincinnati Open. The Serbian was criticised recently after he participated in the Adria Open which went on to become a virus hotspot. Djokovic, his wife and several other players had contracted the virus during the tourney.

