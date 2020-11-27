Latest News: From Centre Allowing Farmers To Enter Delhi To Virat Kohli On India's Defeat

Here are the top stories this Friday evening:

Centre permits farmers to enter Delhi to protest against Farm Laws amid agitation

In a major development on Friday, the Centre allowed thousands of farmers to enter Delhi for staging a protest against the three Farm Laws passed by the Parliament. The 'Delhi Chalo' agitation has seen a standoff between thousands of farmers marching mostly from Punjab and Haryana towards the national capital and the police reportedly resorting to the use of tear gas and water cannons to prevent them from proceeding further. On the other hand, visuals from the Shambhu inter-state border with Punjab showed that protesters threw stones at the barricades, lifted them and dropped them into the river.

Kashmir police refutes Mehbooba Mufti's claim ahead of DDC polls: 'Not under house arrest'

On Friday, the Kashmir Zone Police denied PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's assertion that she has been placed under house arrest a day ahead of the DDC polls. As per the police, she has been asked to postpone her visit to Pulwama only due to security concerns. Earlier in the day, Mufti lamented that she was being prevented from meeting the family of PDP youth wing president Waheed Parra while BJP leaders were allowed to move in every corner of Jammu and Kashmir.

'Don't think there can be any excuses': Virat Kohli after a 66-run loss against Australia

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had 'no excuses' to make and instead went on to admit that the team had got 'enough time to prepare' after they were outplayed in all three departments of the game by the mighty Australians in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday as the five-time world champions registered a 66-run win to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Chasing a mammoth target of 375, Kohli & Co. needed to pull off the second-highest chase in the history of One Day Internationals but it wasn't to be on Friday night.

'He is lying': Nitish Kumar seethes with rage at Tejashwi's allegations in Bihar Assembly

The final day of the inaugural session of the 17th Bihar Assembly on Friday witnessed a high-voltage drama as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launched a frontal attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. After Yadav claimed that Kumar is an accused in a murder case and made a personal remark, the latter seethed with rage and retorted with the corruption charges against the ex-Deputy CM. Claiming that Yadav is "talking nonsense", the JD(U) president asserted that he would welcome a probe into the matter.

BJP opens doors for Suvendu Adhikari after his resignation as West Bengal Cabinet Minister

Hours after Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the post of West Bengal Transport Minister, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that the party's doors will be open for him if he wishes to join BJP. Adhikari's resignation marks the end of TMC and the party will cease to exist, Ghosh further stated. While addressing media, Ghosh said, "the exit of Suvendu Adhikari from TMC is only a matter of time. There are several leaders of the ruling party who are disgruntled with its way of functioning. We have kept our doors open."

