Latest News: From Centre-Farmers Talks To Gehlot Accusing BJP Of Trying To Topple Govt

Here are the top stories this Saturday evening:

Farmers' stir: Tomar reiterates assurance on MSP & APMC, another round of talks on Dec 9

Addressing the media on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that the next round of talks with farmer leaders will be held on December 9. Asserting that the Minimum Support Price system will continue, he expressed the Centre's willingness to address concerns regarding this. Moreover, Tomar stated that the Union government will deliberate on all the demands of the farmers. On this occasion, he highlighted the initiatives of the Modi government for ensuring the welfare of farmers and reiterated that it had no intention of abolishing the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees.

Gehlot accuses BJP of trying to topple Rajasthan govt, claims Amit Shah met Congress MLAs

Addressing a virtual function on Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot again accused BJP of conspiring to topple the Congress government in the State. Moreover, he claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his Cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan had personally met some Congress MLAs in this regard. On this occasion, Gehlot revealed that these legislators told him that they were ashamed about Shah being the Home Minister of the country.

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of new Parliament building on December 10: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday announced that the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on December 10 at 1 pm. The Lok Sabha speaker added that the 'bhumi pujan' will be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. "Our temple of democracy, which is going to be 100-years-old, is ready to see the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new building being built by us in independent India," he said.

GHMC polls: Owaisi accuses BJP of running 'communal campaign'; indecisive on TRS tie-up

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Saturday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi attacked BJP for its alleged communal campaign for the GHMC polls. Highlighting that BJP focused on issues such as the surgical strike on the old city and renaming Hyderabad, he contended that the JP Nadda-led party had no constructive agenda. Owaisi claimed that the Centre had failed to help Hyderabad during the recent floods.

Biden refuses to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory but vows to persuade Americans

The United States President-elect Joe Biden has said that he won't make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory but would urge Americans to go for it. Biden told reporters at a press conference in his home state Delaware that he would do everything in his "power as president" to make sure most Americans get the vaccine jab. Biden also added that he is willing to get publicly vaccinated to persuade people, but will only do so after the safety and efficacy of the vaccine is proven.

