Latest News: From Centre Inviting Farmers For Talks To COVID-19 Vaccine's Dry Run

Here are the top stories this Monday evening:

Centre calls farmers' unions for talks at 2 pm on Dec 30; outlines 4 specific agenda items

Amid the stir against the agrarian laws, the Union government on Monday invited representatives of 40 protesting farmers' unions for talks at 2 pm on Wednesday. Agriculture Ministry Secretary Sanjay Agarwal conveyed this in response to the unions' letter dated December 26 wherein they had expressed willingness to restart talks on Tuesday. Maintaining that the Indian government is always ready to talk to the farmers with an open mind, Agrawal reiterated its commitment to address issues with honest intent.

PM Modi flags off 100th Kisan Rail, calls it 'a big step towards boosting farmers' income'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 28 flagged off the 100th Kisan Rail from Maharashtra to West Bengal, through video conferencing, amid the ongoing farmer's agitation in Delhi borders. While PM Modi hailed the addition to the Indian Railways that would assist more than 80% of the farmers as it has scrapped off weight limits on their products to be transported, he also noted that it will increase the strength of the country's cold supply chain and called it a "big change".

COVID-19 vaccine dry run commences across 4 states, to test management & preparedness

With India gearing up to carry out the largest immunization drive in history, a mock run for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine commenced on Monday morning across 4 states - Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Punjab, and Gujarat. The dry run, slated to happen on December 28 and 29, aims at identifying any possible adverse events and tests the management and preparedness of administering the COVID-19 vaccine without any hiccups. As three vaccine candidates remain in the final stage of clinical trials and have already sought emergency approval, India aims to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of vaccination and the plan has already been rolled out.

Maharashtra Govt issues guidelines for New Year celebrations to contain spread of COVID-19

On Monday, the Maharashtra government unveiled guidelines for New Year celebrations to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the state. It urged people to welcome 2021 in an extremely simple manner. The state government had issued similar directives for the celebration of all major religious festivals this year taking into account the COVID-19 crisis. It is mandatory for everyone to scrupulously follow all rules laid down by the Health, Environment and Medical Education departments and the respective Municipal Corporation, police and local administration. Currently, there are 19,19,550 novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra while 18,09,948 patients have been discharged and 49,255 fatalities have been reported.

MP Cabinet to promulgate 'Love Jihad' Ordinance after Winter session gets cancelled

With the Madhya Pradesh Assembly's Winter session cancelled due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) issue, the Shivraj Chouhan government is planning to promulgate an ordinance implementing its 'Love Jihad Law'. Speaking to reporters on Monday, CM Chouhan said that his cabinet will promulgate the 'MP Freedom to Religion Bill, 2020' on Tuesday by his cabinet. The MP Speaker cancelled the winter session of the Assembly, which was scheduled to begin on December 28, after 61 employees and officials of the Assembly secretariat and five MLAs tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

