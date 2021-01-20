Latest News: From Centre Proposing 1-year Stay On Farm Laws To Donald Trump's Departure

Here are top stories this Wednesday evening:

Centre proposes committee to discuss Farm Laws, ready to stay implementation for one year

In a bid to end the impasse which has lasted for over a month, sources have stated that the Union Government has proposed to put off the three contentious farm laws for a year now, if needed, in the meeting between the Centre and the farmers' unions on Wednesday. While the three farm laws have been suspended by the Supreme Court for two months, the government has proposed to extend the stay to ensure a clause-wise discussion over the farm laws, as per sources. However, the proposal has been rejected by the agitating unions and remain stern on their demand of a complete repeal, sources added.

Donald Trump departs from White House for one last time, skips Joe Biden's inauguration

Donald Trump’s era in Washington is over as he has left the White House for the last time as the President. According to CNN, Trump and his wife Melania are being flown in Marin One to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland where he will be holding of a “sending off” ceremony, which was due to start at 8:00 am (local time). During his departure, the outgoing President spoke to reporters and said that it was “great honour” for him to serve the country.

BJP to not project CM candidate for WB Assembly election; decision after poll results

In a big development on Wednesday, BJP announced that it will not project a CM candidate for the West Bengal Assembly election due in April-May this year. This comes even as TMC is seeking re-election under the leadership of WB CM Mamata Banerjee. Speaking to the media, BJP's WB in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya revealed that the party leadership and the elected MLAs will choose the CM after getting a majority in the Assembly election.

IPL 2021: Bangalore announce list of players retained; Finch, Morris & Moeen Ali released

With the IPL 2021 just months away, the Bangalore franchise led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli has announced its list of retained players on Wednesday evening. The squad has retained its core group comprising of skipper Virat Kohli, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and explosive Proteas batsman AB de Villiers. Simon Katich and the management have also decided to keep youngster Devdutt Padikkal, who had a phenomenon IPL 2020, providing the squad with great starts at the top of the order.

Novak Djokovic clarifies quarantine demands, says his 'good intentions were misconstrued'

After stirring controversy over his lengthy quarantine demands in the Australia Open 2021, World No.1 Novak Djokovic on Wednesday issued a clarification over his letter to Tournament Director Craig Tiley. The Serbian star issued a statement on his social media platforms, stating that his 'good intentions' for his fellow competitors in Melbourne had been 'misconstrued' as being 'selfish, difficult and ungrateful'. "This couldn't be farther from the truth," said Djokovic.

