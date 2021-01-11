Latest News: From Centre's Counter-affidavit In SC On Farm Laws To CoWIN Launch

Here are top stories this Monday evening:

Centre files counter-affidavit in SC a day ahead of order; details consultative process

In a significant development on Monday, the Centre filed a counter-affidavit before the Supreme Court on the pleas challenging the farm laws and those seeking the removal of protesters from Delhi borders. This comes a day before a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian is set to pass an interim order on these petitions. On behalf of the Centre, Union Agriculture Minister Sanjay Agarwal stated that the protests by some farmers should not be treated as a reflection on the validity of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Union AYUSH Min Shripad Naik met with road accident in Karnataka; wife succumbs

In a major development, sources reported that Union AYUSH Minister (MoS) Shripad Naik and his wife Vijaya met with a road accident near Karnataka's Ankola district while travelling from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka on Monday. While the minister has survived the accident and is currently in the hospital for the injuries he sustained, his wife succumbed to her injuries, report sources. Naik's personal secretary Deepak Ramdada Gome has also succumbed to the accident. Sources report that Naik has been shifted to Goa for further treatment and that PM Modi has spoken to Goa CM Pramod Sawant to ensure Naik's treatment is done properly.

Bhandara tragedy: NHRC seeks detailed report from Maharashtra govt within four weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday sent a notice to Maharashtra Government over the horrific Bhandara Hospital fire incident that killed ten newborn babies. In its notice to the Director-General of Police and Chief Secretary, the NHRC sought a detailed report on the incident within four weeks. Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur on Monday visited the hospital and directed officials to ensure proper care of the mothers and families who lost their children in the tragedy. Thakur inspected the hospital and held discussions with the district collector and health officials.

PM Modi assures 'Centre to bear cost of 3 cr health workers' vaccination'; launches Co-WIN

As India readies for the world's biggest vaccination drive against Coronavirus (COVID-19), PM Modi on Monday, assured that state governments will not have to bear the cost of vaccines to be injected to 3 crore frontline warriors in the first phase. While interacting with all state CMs on the vaccine rollout, PM Modi also announced the launch of the Co-WIN app which is mandatory for receiving the vaccine shot. Aiming to vaccinate 3 crore frontline workers in the first phase, PM Modi said apart from health workers sanitation workers, defence forces, Police and other paramilitary forces will also be vaccinated. He also urged the people to continue the ongoing COVID protocols amid vaccination.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti denied bail; sent to jail for threatening CM Yogi after ink attack

In a massive setback for AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, Sultanpur's MP-MLA court on Monday, refused to grant him bail and sent him to judicial custody. Affixing January 13 as the date for the next hearing, the court remanded Bharti to Sultanpur district jail till then. Bharti was arrested UP Police after he used abusive language with the police and threatened CM Yogi Adityanath's death.

