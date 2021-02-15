Latest News: From Delhi Police Revelation On Tool Kit To Congress' Liquor Help Appeal

Here are the top stories this Monday evening:

Delhi Police alleges 'Disha, Nikita Jacob & Shantanu created toolkit'; reveals R-Day plot

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Delhi Police Cyber Cell Joint CP Prem Nath revealed details about the action taken against the creators of the 'toolkit' pertaining to farm protests. Elaborating on the contents of the toolkit, he mentioned that the "action plan" in the toolkit document was executed in a "copycat manner" on January 26 resulting in violence. Talking about the case against advocate Nikita Jacob, he said, "As soon as the investigation was enough to fetch enough information, a search warrant was obtained on February 9 against Nikita Jacob- one of the editors of the Toolkit Google document. A team headed by the IO of the case reached Mumbai and conducted searches at her house on February 11. After due intimation to the Mumbai Police, two laptops and one I-Phone was found".

Haryana Congress neta urges workers to help farmers protest: 'Can give them money, liquor'

In a shocking revelation, Haryana Congress leader Vidya Rani on Saturday, urged party workers to strengthen the farmers' agitation by taking care of their needs - be it money, vegetables, or liquor. Stating that Congress was almost destroyed after the (state or Centre) polls, she said that the farmers' agitation had given a new lease to the party. Chalking out a plan to hold padyatras in all districts in Haryana, she said that 'this was not just a farmers' agitation, but a people's agitation'. Protests continue for the 79th day at Delhi's borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

West Bengal: DYFI, SFI thrash Kolkata Police officials over death of Left activist

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists on Monday clashed with the Kolkata Police officials over the death of fellow activist Moidul Islam, demanding action against the officers who were involved in the lathi-charge on the deceased. According to the Left Front, Moidul Islam was part of the march to the "Nabanna Abhijan" rally called by the Left and the Congress on February 11 in the state. The body has alleged that Moidul was injured in police lathi-charge after which he was rushed to a hospital in central Kolkata. Moidul’s condition continued to deteriorate on Sunday and he ultimately succumbed earlier today.

Serum's Poonawalla writes to Canada's Trudeau with Covishield timeline post PM's assurance

The Chief Executive Officer and Owner of Serum Insitute of India, Adar Poonawalla, on February 15 extended gratitude towards Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the “warm words towards India” as well as its vaccine industry. Poonawalla noted that as soon as Canada gives a nod to the emergency use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in India as ‘Covishield’, he will “assure” the delivery of the jabs in “less than a month”. The SII CEO said that he is “on it”.

Supreme Court appointed panel on Farm Laws holds talks with academicians & professionals

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee on the Farm Laws met for another round of talks on Monday with eminent academicians and professionals from the agriculture sector via video-conference. Detailed deliberations were held with 7 academicians and professionals from the field who gave their frank views and observations on the three Farm Laws to the Committee members. The discussion was led by Dr. Pramod Joshi along with other panel members namely Dr. Ashok Gulati and Anil Ghanwat.

