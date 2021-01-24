Latest News: From Delhi Police's Nod To Tractor Rally To AAP's Allegation On Punjab CM

Here are the top stories this Sunday evening:

Delhi Police gives nod to 'Kisan tractor rally' on R-Day; farmers allowed to enter Delhi

While addressing a press conference on Sunday, the Delhi Police announced that the farmers had been given permission to carry their 'Kisan tractor rally' on Republic Day, adding that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be deployed for additional security on January 26. "From the last 2 months protest is going on. They (farmers) wanted a tractor rally on 26th January. The Delhi police talked with Kisan Sanyukt Morcha and almost 5-6 times we held long discussions," said Special CP intelligence, Delhi police Deependra Pathak.

AAP claims 'Punjab CM was part of Central committee which decided on Farm ordinances'

In a massive allegation against Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, AAP on Sunday claimed that the Punjab CM was part of a high-level committee that was discussing the farm ordinances in July 2019. Sharing a clip of a farmer showing some documents, AAP quotes him saying that the Punjab CM along with his finance minister had attended a Modi cabinet meeting in August 2019 which discussed MSP provisions of the laws. Punjab govt has already passed three bills that nullify the Centre's three laws which remain suspended and the Punjab CM has offered state govt jobs to those farmers' kin who died while protesting.

WHO secures 40 million COVID-19 doses for poorer nations, announces chief Tedros

As the global COVID-19 infections are nearing a grim milestone of 100 million cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that his agency’s COVAX scheme has reached an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccine for poorer countries. Further, assuming WHO clearances, he informed that 150 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in the first quarter of 2021 under COVAX assuming WHO safety clearances.

FDA paper leak: Exams cancelled and postponed, CM Yediyurappa assures 'stern action'

First Division Assistant (FDA) competitive examinations which was scheduled to be held on Sunday was cancelled by Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) after the Bengaluru Crime Branch Police on Saturday busted the question paper leak racket. Reacting on the incident, CM Yediyurappa has said that he has suspended the officers in connection with the case and will take stern action on the perpetrators.

'This is the last marriage in our family from Varun's generation': Uncle Anil Dhawan

Preparations are in full-swing at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House where Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal. The actor will be marrying his longtime girlfriend Dalal on Sunday. The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021. Varun Dhawan's uncle Anil Dhawan in a conversation with an entertainment portal revealed that this is the "last marriage from Varun's generation" in their family. Varun's elder brother Rohit is married, Anil's kids and his elder brother's kids are also married.

