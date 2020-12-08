Latest News: From Developments On COVID-19 Vaccines To Kejriwal's Address

Here are the top stories this Tuesday evening:

COVID-19: 6 vaccines in clinical trial stages in India, some may get licensed in few weeks

As India nears a major breakthrough in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Health Ministry has informed that some of the vaccine candidates 'may get licensed' in the next few weeks. The development comes as three pharmaceutical companies have already applied for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for their COVID-19 vaccines. As per PTI, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is set to review the applications of the Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Pfizer-BioNtech on Wednesday.

Read full story here

'Aim is to make farmers self-reliant': Haryana CM opines after meeting Tomar amid stir

On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital to discuss farmers' issues. He maintained that the interest of the farmers is paramount for the Haryana government. Tomar assured Khattar that there is no threat to the Minimum Support Price. Condemning the petty politics by the opposition parties, the Haryana CM asserted that the aim of the government is to make the farmers self-reliant. Speaking to the media, the BJP leader expressed hope that the 6th round of talks between the Centre and the farmers' unions will yield dividends. According to them, many farmers were against the repealing of the farm laws but just wanted some amendments to be passed.

Read full story here

Arvind Kejriwal speaks on alleged 'house arrest'; claims 'wasn't allowed to visit protest'

Raising fiery slogans of Inquilab Zindabad, Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed party workers and the media on Tuesday evening, hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the party chief had been placed under house arrest by the Delhi police. The Delhi Chief Minister claimed that he had planned to visit the protesting farmers on Tuesday but was not allowed by the police. He cited AAP government's refusal to create makeshift jails in Delhi as a reason behind the alleged house arrest and stated that the Centre has been upset with the Delhi government's support to the farmers' protest.

Read full story here

Eluru mysterious disease: AIIMS panel finds traces of lead in blood samples of patients

Presenting a detailed report based on the preliminary findings, AIIMS experts have attributed the cause of the mysterious disease in Eluru to the presence of lead and nickel in the drinking water and milk in the region. The mysterious disease has so far affected over 500 people and has accounted for one death in Andhra Pradesh. The AIIMS panel presented a detailed report to CM YS Jagan Mohan reddy on Tuesday, when nearly 160 people were admitted to the Eluru District Hospital, due to the mysterious disease.

Read full story here

Bengal Political Violence: Day after BJP worker died, autopsy mentions 'shotgun injuries'

A day after the BJP alleged that its party worker was killed at the hands of West Bengal Police in Siliguri, the West Bengal police on Tuesday said that the post-mortem report of the BJP worker revealed that he died of shotgun injuries. The Police has stated that it doesn't use shotguns, in a way refuting the allegations that the injuries to the BJP worker were not due to police. Meanwhile, the family of deceased BJP worker Ulen Roy has refused to accept the mortal remains of the Roy. The BJP and the family members of Roy have demanded the autopsy to be done again as it was allegedly done during odd hours, in violation of the Supreme Court observation that the autopsy must be done during the day time.

Read full story here