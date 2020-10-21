Latest News: From ECI Notice To Kamal Nath To BJP Slamming Rahul Gandhi, Top Stories Here

Here are the top stories this Wednesday evening:

'Kamal Nath's item jibe is in violation of Model Code of Conduct', says EC; issues notice

In more trouble for ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued notice to him over his sexist jibe at Imarti Devi. After examining the video clip and transcript of his speech at Dabra, the EC held that the 'item' remark was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. It warned the senior Congress leader of taking suo moto action if he failed to provide an explanation within 48 hours of the receipt of this notice.

'Akin to Sachin-Sehwag opening pair': Rajnath Singh lauds BJP-JD(U) tie-up ahead of polls

Addressing an election rally in Barhara constituency on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opined that the BJP-JDU alliance is like the famous opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in cricket. Appealing people not to reject these parties in the upcoming Bihar polls, he highlighted the corruption-free record of the Bihar government under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi. Singh mentioned that the state had transformed under NDA rule as compared to the 15 years of RJD rule.

Centre approves PLB, non-PLB for 2019-20, set to benefit over 30 lakh Govt Employees

Amid the festive season, the Centre on Wednesday announced another round of benefits for government employees. The Union Cabinet approved payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for 2019-2020 to 16.97 lakh non-gazetted employees, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. This move is set to benefit the employees of commercial establishments like railways, ports, defence, EPFO, ESIC, etc. In addition to this, the Centre has also approved Non-PLB or ad-hoc bonus to 13.70 lakh non-gazetted Central Government employees.

Telangana Floods: Centre to send five-member inter-ministerial team to visit state

As the Telangana floods continue to wreak havoc in the state destroying lives and properties, the Union Home Ministry announced that a five-member inter-ministerial team led by Joint Secretary Praveen Vasishta will visit the flood-hit regions for an on-the-spot assessment of damages. Apart from this, the Centre has also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of victims who lost their lives due to rain and flood-related incidents in the state. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be given to those who suffered permanent disability.

BJP lambasts Congress over Rahul Gandhi's meet with PFI linked journalist's family

BJP has slammed Congress over Rahul Gandhi's meeting with the family of the journalist arrested in Uttar Pradesh for having links with banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has lambasted Rahul Gandhi's meet, questioning them why do they always stand with those who plot against the country. Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised the journalist's family that Congress will try to do whatever is possible at the earliest in the early release of the journalist.

