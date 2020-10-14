Latest News: From Fadnavis' Expose On MVA Govt To Punjab's Assembly Session On Farm Laws

Here are the top stories this Tuesday evening

Maharashtra Govt Allows Metro Services To Restart Operations; Timings Of Shops Extended

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced further relaxations in the Unlock 5 phase, allowing more activities to be restarted in areas outside containment zones. For instance, Metro Rail has been allowed to operate from October 15 in a graded manner. Moreover, up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to the schools at a time for online teaching and related works from October 15.

Fadnavis 'exposes' MVA Govt's Aarey Carshed Shifting; Says 'project Delayed By 4.5 Yrs'

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Uddhav Thackeray led government has betrayed the citizens of Mumbai after the government's decision to shift the Metro - 3 car shed from Aarey colony to Kanjurmarg. Fadnavis revealed a report which was presented by Thackeray-appointed committee recommending Aarey land was the only feasible option to complete the Metro-3 project on time.

Bihar Elections: BJP Declares 35 Candidates For 3rd Phase; Here Is Full List Of Contenders

BJP on Wednesday released its 4th list of 35 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election. Thus, all 110 candidates of the party have been announced. The Vikassheel Insaan Party will contest from 11 seats belonging to the overall BJP quota. The candidates were finalised by BJP's Central Election Committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain and others.

Punjab Govt Convenes Assembly Session On Oct 19 To Negate 'dangerous' Impact Of Farm Laws

Amid the protests against the three farm Acts, the Punjab government on Wednesday decided to convene a special session of the state Assembly on October 19. In this session, the state government will table a bill to negate the impact of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 passed in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

India's COVID-19 Testing Crosses 9 Crore-mark; Over 15 Lakh Samples Can Be Tested Everyday

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that India has crossed the 9-crore mark of COVID-19 testing across the country. This comes after 11,45,015 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.The testing capacity has increased with the help of more than 1,900 labs across the country and now more than 15 lakh samples can be tested every day. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 72,39,389 with 63,509 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 63 lakh.

