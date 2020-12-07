Latest News: From Farmers Protests To BJP Worker's Death After Clashing With Bengal Police

Here are the top stories this Monday evening:

Farmers' stir: UP CM Yogi accuses opposition of trying to create anarchy, demands apology

Addressing a press conference on Monday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath hit out at the opposition for its hypocrisy on the three farm laws passed by Parliament. Hailing the revolutionary steps taken by the Modi government for the welfare of the farmers, he pointed out that Congress and its allies had backed the agrarian reforms in the past. To buttress his point, the BJP leader cited the letters written by the then Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar to the state governments in 2010 and 2011.

BJP worker dies after clash with police, party demands President's Rule in West Bengal

In the violent clash between protesting BJP workers and the West Bengal police on Monday in Siliguri, a karyakata of the saffron party has succumbed to the injuries he sustained, the party alleged. BYJM President Tejasvi Surya, who is leading the 'Uttarkanya Abhijan', has claimed that the party worker identified as Ulen Roy, sustained splinter injuries caused by the country bombs that the police threw. The BJP has also claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is resorting to force as she fears losing the upcoming Assembly Elections. The party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has demanded imposition of President's Rule in Bengal owing to the deteriorating law & order situation.

Indian Navy locates body of missing MiG-29K pilot Cdr Nishant Singh 11 days after crash

11 days after the crash of the MiG-29K trainer aircraft in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has located Cdr Nishant Singh, who had been missing since the mishap. The Indian Navy has recovered the mortal remains of Commander Nishant Singh in the Arabian Sea, 70 metres below water and 30 miles off the Goa coast, the Indian Navy said on Tuesday. The trainer aircraft had crashed on November 26 at around 5 pm in the Arabian Sea after it ditched off Goa. While one pilot had been rescued immediately after the crash, the Indian Navy had launched intensive search operations to spot Cdr Nishant Singh.

Farmers' unions state 'Bharat Bandh till 3 pm, will allow emergency services' amid protest

Addressing the media ahead of the Bharat Bandh call on Tuesday, the farmers' representatives have reiterated that it will be a 'peaceful' bandh. Protesting against the agriculture laws introduced by the Centre amid the discussions with Centre, farmers' unions have asserting that there will be a 'Chakka Jam' till 3 pm on Tuesday. The Bandh call issued by farmers has also been supported by several Opposition parties as they demanded the withdrawal of the three contentious agrarian laws.

South Africa vs England: Three-match ODI series called off due to COVID-19 fears

The three-match ODI series between South Africa and England have been cancelled due to COVID-19 fears. This has officially been confirmed by the governing body of world cricket i.e. the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter handle.

"The decision was taken jointly by the two boards to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams. A decision will be made between the boards as to when the series will now take place", the statement read.

