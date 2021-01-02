Latest News: From Ganguly's Angioplasty To Indian Team's 5 Players Isolated In Australia

Here are top stories this Saturday evening

Sourav Ganguly undergoes primary angioplasty; doctors say 'will be monitored for 24 hrs'

Hours after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the Woodlands hospital after suffering a minor cardiac arrest, the hospital has released an official statement saying that the former Indian skipper was 'hemodynamically stable' and will be 'closely monitored for the next 24 hours'. "The priority is for him to settle down from the heart attack. He is completely awake, stable, and risk-free. He is completely conscious," said one of the doctors from the Hospital.

Rohit Sharma, Pant & 3 other Team India players isolated for breaching bubble in Australia

Issuing a statement on the alleged bio-bubble breach by Team India players, Cricket Australia has said that 5 players from the touring party have been 'separated' from the squad and have been placed under isolation. These players are Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini. While the aforementioned players have been allowed to train, the BCCI and Cricket Australia have launched an investigation into the matter.

SHOCKER: Akhilesh Yadav says 'Won't take BJP's vaccine' as pan-India 'dry run' commences

In a shocking remark, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday, said that 'I will not get vaccinated - that too on BJP's vaccine (COVID-19), as I don't trust it, at a press conference in Lucknow. He also added that his government comes to power, the vaccine will we be provided free - 'not BJP's vaccine'. Uttar Pradesh is set to go to polls in 2022 and currently, the Coronavirus vaccine's dry-run is ongoing in all states.

Karti Chidambaram pans organizational changes in TN Congress, flags lack of accountability

In another sign of dissent within the party, Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram on Saturday disapproved of the organizational changes in Congress' Tamil Nadu unit. Earlier in the day, Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed 32 vice presidents, 57 general secretaries, a treasurer, 104 secretaries, 61 executive committee members, 32 DCC presidents, 39 Pradesh election committee members, 19 election co-ordination committee members, 38 election propaganda committee members, 31 publicity committee members, 24 manifesto committee members, 16 media coordination committee members and 6 election team members. Maintaining that these jumbo committees serve no purpose, he contended that none of the members will have any authority which will lead to a lack of accountability.

26/11 attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan over terror financing

Accused of playing a key role in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, Lakshar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi has been arrested in Pakistan on terror financing charges, as per PTI. The 61-year-old LeT commander, who was out on bail since 2015, has been arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province. The CTD has refrained from revealing Lakhvi's place of arrest.

