Latest News: From Govt Nod To Biocon Drug To Kejriwal's Letter To PM, Top Stories Here

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 8 pm:

Biocon’s Itolizumab gets DCGI nod

In a major breakthrough in the treatment of Coronavirus in India, Biocon's drug Itolizumab received a nod by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its use on moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. The leading pharmaceutical company's drug is one of the first biologic therapy drugs to be approved for the treatment of COVID patients across the world. It will be available in the form of an intravenous injection.

SIT probe into Vikas Dubey encounter

Just a day after Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter in Kanpur, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter. Additional chief secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy will lead the SIT while ADG Hariram Sharma and DIG J Ravindra Gaur have been named as members of the special team. The encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey has created a nationwide stir with certain sections scrutinizing the death and alleging that it was a 'staged' encounter by the UP police.

WHO advance team heads to China

While the global infections of the coronavirus outbreak have surpassed 12.4 million and deaths have crossed 559,000 deaths, the advance two-member experts from the World Health Organisation are headed to China to look into the origins of the pathogen that causes COVID-19. The WHO chief said on July 10 that experts will study how the virus was able to ‘jump’ from humans to animals. In the press conference WHO head Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had announced that the advance team by UN health agency was currently ‘en route’.

Kejriwal urges PM to cancel final year exams

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to personally intervene and cancel final year exams of Delhi University and other central govt universities in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The CM said that "extraordinary decisions" need to be taken in the times "extraordinary crisis" like the coronavirus pandemic and contended that governments are responsible to avert challenges facing people.

Farah Khan shares glimpse of Sushant's hardwork

After the trailer launch of Sushant's last film Dil Bechara, his fans have been even more emotional and have expressed themselves through comments. Adding to the memories from her work with Sushant in Dil Bechara, director-choreographer Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared the making of the video for 'Dil Bechara' title track.

