Latest News: From Health Ministry's Assurance On Covid Vaccines To Mamata's Threat To BJP

Here are top stories this Tuesday evening:

Health Ministry assures Covid vaccines' safety, allays concerns over AEFIs & immunization

Striking out the fears over the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, the Health Ministry has said that only 0.018% of adverse events have been reported post-immunization, out of which, only 0.002% have been hospitalized. Allaying concerns over adverse events experienced post-immunization, the Health Ministry asserted that an extremely robust system to tackle AEFI (Adverse event following immunization) has been put in place. Moreover, the Centre remarked that the AEFIs reported in India are lowest so far in the world after 3 days of the immunization drive and added that the two COVID-19 vaccines approved - Covishied & Covaxin - are safe.

Mamata Banerjee threatens 'Will send people disturb BJP meetings" amid TMC-BJP clashes

Lashing out at the BJP, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, threatened that she will 'send her people to disrupt BJP and CPM's meetings'. Banerjee alleged that several TMC meetings were being disrupted by BJP cadres. Recently BJP and TMC cadres clashed violently in Midnapore, Howrah, Khejuri at various BJP leaders' roadshows.

Javadekar slams Rahul Gandhi for hindering Centre-farmer talks; refutes 'recent' incursion

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi's allegations, Union I&B minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday, said that the Congress does not want talks between the government and the Farmers' unions to succeed, at a BJP press conference. Alleging that the Congress had ensured that farmers remained poor, he pointed out that APMCs were promised to be repealed by Congress itself. He also took on Gandhi's claims on Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh stating that the land was 'sold off by the Nehru government'.

India announce squad for first 2 Tests against England: Ishant, Pandya return in whites

On the day after registering a historic win at the Gabba against Australia, Team India have announced their squads for the first two Tests against England. The Test series which is set to begin from February 5, will witness the return of skipper Virat Kohli who had travelled back home after the first Test against Australia for the birth of his first child. The selection panel led by Chetan Sharma has also brought back veteran speedster Ishant Sharma, who had been ruled out of the Australia tour with an injury whereas Hardik Pandya will also don the whites despite having lost his father a few days ago.

Rahul Gandhi lauds China's 'strategic vision' amid LAC faceoff, warns 'India will suffer'

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi stirred controversy on Tuesday by lauding China's "clear strategic vision" amid the faceoff at the Line of Actual Control. Addressing a press briefing at the Congress headquarters, he claimed that China was exploiting India's alleged lack of strategic goals. Citing the 2017 Doklam standoff and the current LAC situation, he warned that China would hurt India if the Centre doesn't formulate a clear military, economic and geopolitical strategy.

