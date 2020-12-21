Latest News: From India Banning All Flights From UK To Cong Leader Motilal Vora's Demise

Here are the top stories this Monday evening:

India bans all flights from UK till December 31, amid concerns over 'new COVID-19 strain'

Taking pre-emptive action against the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) strain, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday, announced that all flights originating from the UK to India shall be temporarily suspended till 11:59 PM, 31 December. The suspension will start w.e.f. 11.59 pm, 22 December and passengers arriving prior to that will be mandatorily tested. The British Prime Minister - Boris Johnson is scheduled to arrive in India as the Republic Day chief guest on January 26, 2021. Currently, India has not resumed all its international flight travel, preferring a bubble arrangement with certain countries.

Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93; party mourns the loss of another veteran

In yet another blow to Indian polity, Congress veteran Motilal Vora passed away at Delhi's Fortis Escort Hospital on Monday. His demise comes a day after celebrating his 93rd birthday. His death comes at the heels of the demise of Congress veterans - Ahmed Patel, Tarun Gogoi, Pranab Mukherjee, H Vasantakumar etc.

Mamata Banerjee writes to Union Agri Min; seeks transfer of funds to state under PM-KISAN

Amid the ongoing face-off between the Centre and the West Bengal government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Union Agriculture Minister seeking transfer of funds to the state administration for the implementation of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. Highlighting the state's scheme - Krishak Bandhu - Mamata Banerjee urged Narendra Singh Tomar to transfer the requisite funds for 'onward disbursement'. The PM-Kisan scheme is a Central scheme under which income support of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers.

PM Modi calls Vietnam a 'strategic & vital partner', looks forward to membership in UNSC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the India-Vietnam Virtual Summit where he stressed on the need to improve bilateral ties between the two countries. Calling Vietnam 'an important pillar of India's 'Act East Policy', PM Modi announced that they would soon implement the Joint Vision Document 2021-23 to boost bilateral engagement. Both India and Vietnam assume membership of the UN Security Council next year.

'Ganguly, Shah working on some plans': asserts Rajeev Shukla post India's Adelaide horror

Upset by Team India's performance in the Adelaide Test against Australia, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah have expressed their concerns, said former IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla on Monday. Shukla, who is in line to become the next BCCI Vice President, has stated that both - Ganguly & Shah - are working on 'some plans' to improve the Men in Blue's performance in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. Virat Kohli's men tasted a disastrous defeat in the first Test as they were bundled out for just 36 runs in the second innings, registering the second-lowest total in Test history. Shukla also asserted that no one will be flown to Australia while referring to reports suggesting that NCA chief Rahul Dravid should be sent to polish India's batting.

