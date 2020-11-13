Latest News: From India's Blitzkrieg On Pakistan Posts To Yogi's Diwali Speech In Ayodhya

Here are the top stories this Friday evening:

India blitzes Pak bunkers in retaliation to ceasefire violation along the LoC, watch

Retaliating effectively to Pakistan's unprovoked violation of the ceasefire, the Indian Army rattled several bunkers and posts across the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan had opened up unprovoked fire at four different places across the LoC on Friday attacking civilian establishments. In response, the Indian Army destroyed a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launchpads during which 10-12 Pakistani Army soldiers were killed, as per ANI sources.

Read full story here

CM Yogi addresses Diwali gathering from Ayodhya, says 'a resolve of 500 years fulfilled'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday addressed the 'Deepotsav 2020' program from Ayodhya where he spoke about the significance of this year's Diwali, the first since the landmark SC judgment on Ram Janmbhoomi, and how a desire of nearly 500 years would be fulfilled this year. The Chief Minister also welcomed the devotees for joining this program, physically and virtually amid the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story here

SC amends Telangana HC's orders, sale & use of firecrackers banned based on NGT's order

The Supreme Court on Friday issued an interim order banning the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers across the country in line with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order of November 9. While hearing a petition against the ban on firecrackers by the Telangana Government, the top court amended the Telangana High Court's orders, ruling that there would be a 'total ban' against the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in line with NGT's order of November 9 which applies to all States including that of Telangana. The vacation bench was led by Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Read full story here

NDA MLAs to formally meet on November 15 to elect next CM of Bihar: Nitish Kumar

On Friday, Nitish Kumar announced that the next CM of Bihar will be decided in a joint legislative party meeting of NDA partners scheduled at 12.30 pm on November 15. However, he refrained from commenting on whether he would continue as the CM for the 6th term. He added that there will be a Cabinet meeting later in the evening where a call on the dissolution of the Assembly is likely to be taken.

Read full story here

BJP leaders react to Obama's 'lacks aptitude' barb for Rahul, call his remarks 'spot on'

BJP leaders Tom Vadakkan and Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after former US President Barack Obama opined on him in his new memoir, calling his remarks a 'spot on' description of the Gandhi scion. Tom Vadakkan said, "Well former President Obama was spot on when he described Rahul ji as a person with low aptitude and his desire to impress is there, but the aptitude is missing." Meenakshi Lekhi also expressed her agreement with Obama's statements saying that politics was not a game where 'spoon-feeding' could work for too long.

Read full story here