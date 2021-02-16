Latest News: From India's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive To Bus Accident In Madhya Pradesh

Here are the top stories this Tuesday evening:

India's administers 87,40,595 COVID-19 vaccine doses; active cases fall below 1.4 lakhs

As India's second dose of COVID-19 vaccination begins, Centre revealed on Tuesday that 87,40,595 doses have been administered till date. With active cases falling below 1.4 lakhs, Kerala and Maharashtra with 61,550 and 37,383 active cases respectively account for 72% of the total active cases in the country, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. India's COVID-19 positivity rate is at 5.27%, with 56 new cases per million cases reported in the last 7 days.

Read full story here

Toolkit case: Shantanu gets transit pre-arrest bail; order on Nikita Jacob's plea tomorrow

On Tuesday, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court granted transit anticipatory bail to toolkit case accused Shantanu Muluk for a period of 10 days. Justice Vibha Kankanwadi's order came on Muluk's plea seeking relief on the ground that he had bonafide intentions regarding the farmers' protests against the three farm laws. Argued that the Delhi Police had seized a lot of material from his house without following the due process of law, he maintained that the provisions invoked in the FIR is an attempt to subdue the voice of rightful dissent.

Read full story here

Madhya Pradesh bus accident: CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia; 45 left dead in incident

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday held a press conference over the Sidhi bus accident revealing that 45 people had lost their lives to the tragedy. Chouhan also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of kin of those who had succumbed to the accident. A horrific road accident took place in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning after the bus driver lost control, driving a passenger bus going to Satna into a canal. There were about 54 people on the bus, out of which 45 were left dead, while 9 were rescued safely from the canal.

Read full story here

In big Atmanirbhar Bharat push, Amazon to begin Electronic Devices manufacturing in India

In a massive development in giving the manufacturing sector an Atmanirbhar push, E-Commerce and technology giant Amazon has decided to begin Electronic Devices manufacturing in India. A virtual meeting took place on Tuesday between Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Amazon India Country Head Amit Agarwal in this regard. The manufacturing unit will be set up in Chennai.

Read full story here

Delhi riots: Court extends judicial custody of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam till March 1

In yet another extension, a Delhi court on Tuesday, furthered the judicial custody of ex-JNU student leaders Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others in the Delhi riots conspiracy case till March 1. Delhi police have filed a 17,000-page charge sheet and a 1000-page charge sheet naming Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Faizan Khan, Danish, Parvez, Ilyas, 'United Against Hate' chief Khalid Saifi, Congress ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan, Tahir Hussain, RJD youth wing’s Meeran Haider, Pinjda Tod activists Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita as accused of 'criminal conspiracy' - leading to Delhi riots which killed 53 in February 2020. All accused have been denied bail repeatedly and are currently in jail.

Read full story here