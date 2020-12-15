Latest News: From Kamal Haasan Hinting Tie-up With Rajini To Amit Shah's Bengal Visit

Here are the top stories this Tuesday evening:

Kamal Haasan hints at tie-up with Rajinikanth for 2021 TN polls, says 'ready to shed ego'

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday hinted at a possible tie-up with filmstar Rajinikanth for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls due in April-May 2021. Speaking to the media, the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief said that both of them will be ready to keep their ego aside and cooperate with each other if their ideology is similar. Moreover, Haasan indicated that an alliance could be in the offing if it benefits the people. While he founded the MNM in 2018, Haasan's party failed to make an impact in both the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well as the by-elections. The renowned actor has made it clear that he will contest the upcoming Assembly election.

HM Amit Shah to address West Bengal farmers during his visit to allay fear over Farm Laws

As part of the Centre's outreach program to allay fear over the new Farm Laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to address the farmers in West Bengal during his visit to the state on December 19. Shah's visit to the state comes in line with the saffron party's high-octane campaign ahead of the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections. Amit Shah is expected to be in Bengal on December 19 and 20. He will address rallies in at least three districts, including East Midnapore. His visit is also said to raise the heat on ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) since it comes days after the party's goons allegedly attacked BJP National President JP Nadda when his convoy was on its way to Diamond Harbour.

UK PM calls India 'indispensable partner', says 'delighted to be visiting' next year

After accepting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation for being the Chief Guest on Republic Day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed that he is ‘absolutely delighted’ to be visiting India. During his trip to India after meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, British Foreign Secretary on December 15 had announced that Johnson will be coming to India in 2021 when UK will also formally leave the European Union (EU). UK PM said that he is looking forward to delivering the “quantum leap” in the bilateral relationship between India and Britain.

BJP & JD(S) MLCs meet Guv over Congress' ruckus in Council; firm on removal of Chairman

On Tuesday, BJP and JD(S) MLCs met Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to seek his intervention after Congress legislators manhandled SL Dharmegowda, the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council. After the state Legislative Council was reconvened earlier in the day, Congress MLAs cried foul over JD(S)'s Dharmegowda occupying the Chair instead of Chairman K Prathap Chandra Shetty. Moreover, they forcefully dragged the Deputy Chairman from the seat after which marshals had to be called in to control the situation.

COVID-19 crisis: DCGI permits clinical trials of Gennova-Dept of Biotechnology vaccine

In a boost to India's fight against COVID-19, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted clearance to another vaccine candidate to initiate clinical trials. Making this announcement on Tuesday, Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog stated that this vaccine is being manufactured by Gennova Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in association with the Indian government's Department of Biotechnology. Mentioning that the technology used in this vaccine is the same as the Pfizer vaccine, he stated that the Gennova vaccine can be stored in a normal fridge.

