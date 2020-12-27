Latest News: From Kejriwal's Visits To Farmers At Singhu Border To Rift Deepening In MVA

Here are the top stories this Sunday evening:

Arvind Kejriwal visits farmers protesting at Singhu border, urges Centre to repeal laws

Amid the farmers' protests, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodia on Sunday reached the Singhu border to visit the Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial on the occasion of the Sahibzada Day. Taking the opportunity to address the agitating farmers, Kejriwal issued an appeal to the Centre to revoke the three agrarian reforms. Dy CM Manish Sisodia also took to the stage to address the gathering remarking that Kejriwal was 'working 24 hours' to reduce the troubles being faced by the protesting farmers. He also claimed that the Delhi CM had ensured that stadiums don't get converted to prisons for the farmers.

MVA rift deepens; Ashok Chavan says 'Sena not part of UPA' amid alliance chief row

Distancing itself from Shiv Sena, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan on Sunday, said that 'Shiv Sena is not part of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and a tie-up between two parties is limited to Maharashtra only'. This comment from the Congress veteran comes amid Sena backing Sharad Pawar to take over as UPA chairperson. Shiv Sena allied with the Congress in 2019, after it broke away from its 35-year alliance with the BJP over Maharashtra CM seat and cabinet posts.

Virat Kohli named Captain of ICC's Test Team of the Decade; Dhoni, Sharma in ODI lineup

Indian skipper Virat Kohli featured as the Captain of International Cricket Council's (ICC) 'Test Team of the Decade' after the body released a lineup of their Men's Teams of The Decade for all formats on Sunday. The star-studded lineup for ICC's 'Test Team of the Decade' features other notable names such as Alistair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, and Kumar Sangakkara. The bowling side features Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin. Virat Kolhi sealed his fate as India's most successful Test skipper after India won the Test against West Indies in 2019. Kohli thereby managed to surpass MS Dhoni scripting his 28th Test win as captain.

Gujarat ATS nabs Dawood's close aide Abdul Majid Kutti in Jharkhand

In a huge win for Gujarat ATS, the officials have arrested Abdul Majid Kutti, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim who had been absconding for the past 24 years. According to officials of ATS, Dawood Ibrahim and his gang had been planning a huge blast and attack on January 26, 1997, at the Republic Day parade in Delhi. The entire plot had failed when the officials at that time had arrested some conspirators on December 23, 1996. For this attack, Kutti was a key conspirator who had been involved in acquiring the explosives, cartridges and pistols.

India's 1st driverless trains to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Dec 28 | See details

India is all set to get the country’s first-ever driverless metro, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 28 via videoconferencing. The fully automated train will be running on the 37-km Magenta Line and it will be connecting the national capital with nearby cities, including Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh and Ghaziabad. In addition to this, PM Modi will also launch a National Common Mobility Card for travel on Airport Express Line on the same day.

