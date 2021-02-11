Latest News: From LAC Disengagement To SC Panel Talks On Farm Laws, Top Stories Here

Here are the top stories this Thursday evening:

Rajnath Singh briefs Lok Sabha on Indo-China LAC disengagement: 'Not one inch land lost'

As the disengagement process commences at the South Pangong Tso area of LAC, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, briefed the Lok Sabha about the agreements between both nations. Asserting that India has not allowed 'anyone to take an inch of land', he said that India will remain at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 and China at the North Bank area to the east of Finger 8, with similar action agreed to in the South Bank area. India and China have also agreed to remove any structures that had been built by both sides since April 2020 in both the North and South Bank areas, restoring the landforms as per the status quo prior to it.

Read full story here

SC panel interacts with govt officials of 18 states to resolve standoff over Farm Laws

The Supreme Court-constituted committee continued its deliberations on Thursday to resolve the standoff over the farm laws. Even as BKU president Bhupinder Singh Mann has opted out of the panel, the three other members- agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat interacted with government officials of 18 states- Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Delhi, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand. The government officials not only gave their frank views about the agrarian laws but also gave suggestions to improve the implementation of the laws.

Read full story here

Amit Shah's dig at Mamata: 'Poriborton Yatra not to change CM but to build Sonar Bangla'

Amid the intense political faceoff between BJP and TMC in poll-bound West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off the fourth Poriborton Yatra from Cooch Behar. In a veiled attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah said that the Paribortan Yatra is not about changing a minister (chief minister) but to build 'Sonar Bangla' and to rid the state from 'infiltration and bomb blasts'.

Read full story here

Rift in MVA again as NCP trashes Cong leader's call for using ballot papers in state polls

The fissures within the MVA resurfaced on Thursday when Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar rubbished Congress' aspersions over the Electronic Voting Machines. On February 2, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole who was then functioning as the Speaker had asked the state government to frame a law to give people the option of casting votes via ballot paper in local bodies and Assembly polls. Taking action on an application filed by Pradeep Uke from Nagpur, Patole mentioned that it should be left to the people to decide whether EVMs or ballot papers are trustworthy as doubts have been raised about EVM tampering in earlier polls.

Read full story here

Uttarakhand: 'Preserving DNA samples of dead bodies for identification,' says DGP Kumar

With the death toll from the Uttarakhand disaster mounting, state DGP Ashok Kumar on Thursday revealed that the police was preserving DNA samples from the recovered bodies in hopes of ascertaining their identities. Out of the 34 dead bodies recovered from under the debris, only 10 had been identified so far. Moreover, DGP Kumar also revealed that rescue forces had begun drilling a small diameter inside the 2.5 km long Tapovan tunnel in hopes to see what was inside. This operation, however, had been temporarily suspended after the machine broke down.

Read full story here