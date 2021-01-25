Latest News: From Mamata's Nephew Daring BJP To Biden 'revoking Military Transgender Ban'

'Will Quit If Centre Brings Law Against Dynastic Politics': CM Mamata's Nephew Dares BJP

In a direct challenge to his critics in the BJP, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that he will quit politics if the Central government enforces a law allowing only one member of a family in politics. Banerjee also said he will "publicly hang himself" if the corruption charges levelled against him by the rival party are proven to be true.

"From Kailash Vijayvargiya to Suvendu Adhikari, Mukul Roy to Rajnath Singh, there are other members of their families who occupy important posts in the BJP. If you ensure that only one family member joins active politics, there will be only Mamata Banerjee from our family in the TMC from the next moment. I promise that," he said.

Read full story here

PM Modi Urges India's Youth To 'defeat Network Of Lies & Rumours On COVID-19 Vaccination'

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth of the country to 'defeat every network spreading lies and rumours about the vaccination through the right information'. PM Modi was addressing tribal guests, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and tableaux artists who would be a part of the upcoming Republic Day parade. 'Indian scientists have done their duty by developing the COVID-19 vaccine and now we have to fulfil ours,' he said. 'In dealing with the challenging times such youth organisations have always played a role,' PM Modi added.

Today, very special people came to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Had a wonderful interaction with NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers,Tableaux Artists and youngsters from tribal communities. pic.twitter.com/KYm6jFWfHz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2021

"In COVID times also, the work done by you is laudable. When the government and administration needed it, you came forward as volunteers and provided help. Whether it was spreading awareness about the Aarogya Setu App or coronavirus infection spread, the work done by you was praiseworthy", Modi said at the ‘At Home’ event.

Read full story here

AP Source: Biden To Drop Trump's Military Transgender Ban

President Joe Biden is set to issue an executive order to reverse a Pentagon policy that largely bars transgender individuals from joining the military, dumping a ban ordered by President Donald Trump in a tweet during his first year in office, a person briefed on the decision tells The Associated Press. The move to reverse the policy has the support of Biden's newly confirmed defence secretary, retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, who spoke of the need to overturn it during his Senate confirmation hearing last week.

“I support the president's plan or plan to overturn the ban,” Austin said. “If you're fit and you're qualified to serve and you can maintain the standards, you should be allowed to serve.”

Read full story here

Andhra ASHA Worker Dies After Coronavirus Vaccination, Family Demands Compensation

An accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker lost her life on Sunday after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. She suffered a stroke, said an official. The 42-year-old Bokka Vijaya Lakshmi of Penumaka village had a severe headache and vomiting after receiving the coronavirus vaccine on January 19, after which she was admitted to the Guntur Government Hospital (GGH) on January 21. She then fell unconscious and died after three days, as per reports. Her family members have alleged that she died after the coronavirus vaccine was administered to her.

Read full story here

Coronavirus: Fauci Explains Biden's Plan, Says Vaccine Goal Would Cover 67 Million People

On Sunday, January 24, Dr Anthony Fauci said that President Joe Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days would mean that about 67 million Americans should be protected from the deadly coronavirus. He explained that the president's goal refers to 100 million shots, not people as current vaccines require two shots. He also said that the goal could be hard to meet.

Read full story here