Latest News: From NHRC's Notice To Maha DGP To Dushyant Chautala's Meet With Nitin Gadkari

NHRC issues notice to Maha DGP over Republic AVP's torture, sets 4-week deadline for probe

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued a notice to Maharashtra's Director General of Police pertaining to the arrest of Republic Media Network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh. Arrested by Mumbai Police's Crime Branch in the alleged TRP scam probe on November 10, he was finally released from the Taloja Central Jail on December 6 after getting bail from a Mumbai court. Acting on the complaint of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the NHRC asked the DGP to constitute an inquiry to probe the allegations of false implication and custodial torture of Singh.

Chautala says Amit Shah, Narendra Tomar discussing farmers' stir; next round of talks soon

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss the work on the green field corridors and other pending proposals in his state. The leader also revealed that the duo had discussed farm laws and how the farming community could be given a boost through various measures. He also expressed hope that a discussion would soon take place between the Centre and the farmer leaders where a conclusion would be met.

100 people to get COVID vaccine at a booth per day initially: MoS Health Ashwini Choubey

As India is inching closer towards launching the vaccine of Coronavirus in the country, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday claimed that the vaccine will be available for all the citizens of the country. While addressing the media in Patna, Choubey said that only 100 people will be given the vaccine per day at a given booth in the initial stages but eventually everyone will receive the vaccine shot as the inoculation process catches pace.

Goa ZP election: CM Pramod Sawant thanks voters for reposing 'trust' in BJP

After the BJP managed to get a clear mandate in the Goa Zilla panchayat polls, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant thanked the people for their trust in the BJP, asking them to join the party in shaping a glorious 'Swayampurna' or a 'self-reliant' Goa in the coming times. With the counting still underway, the BJP has managed to win 14 seats in the local body polls, while the Congress has won 2, and the MGP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have bagged 1 seat each.

Special Court allows permission to ED to interrogate Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS in jail

In the latest development in the Kerala gold scam, the Special PMLA Court in Kochi on Monday granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS in jail. This comes days after the ED approached the Court seeking permission to interrogate the duo in connection with the high-profile case. After the Court allowed the body to question the accused for three days, an ED team was seen arriving in Thiruvananthapuram.

