Latest News: From Opposition Supporting Bharat Bandh To Sputnik V Now Available In Moscow

11 Opposition parties lend support to Bharat Bandh call, demand withdrawal of farm laws

11 Opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD, and the NCP have lent their support to the Bharat Bandh call issued by the farmers' unions on December 8, as a part of their agitation against three farm laws introduced by the Centre earlier in September this year. The call for Bharat Bandh has been issued even as the Centre continues to engage in discussions with the farmers' representatives with the sixth round of deliberations being scheduled on December 9.

Nadda attributes POTUS Trump's defeat to COVID 'mismanagement'; hails PM Modi's leadership

Comparing PM Modi's leadership to tackle the COVID-19 situation in India with the outgoing US President Donald Trump's efforts, BJP chief JP Nadda attributed the latter's defeat in the recently concluded elections to his 'mismanagement' of the pandemic. Addressing a gathering of party workers in Uttarakhand, Nadda praised the 'timely' and 'bold' decisions of PM Modi to contain the virus spread and asserted that the Prime Minister had led India 'from the front'. The BJP chief also praised the party's efforts in battling the 'jungle raj' in Bihar and winning the 2020 assembly elections.

Sputnik V COVID-19 shot now available for high-risk groups in Russia's Moscow city

Russia on Saturday started mass vaccination drive of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Moscow city, where high-risk groups will receive jabs across 70 stations. Doctors, teachers and other frontline workers have been streamlined to receive the jab starting December 5. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, residents can make appointments online to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Sobyanin said that 5,000 people have already signed up for the vaccination programme.

MHA's Inter-ministerial team visits Chennai to take stock of situation after Cyclone Nivar

Ministry of Home Affairs has deployed an Inter-Ministerial Central team to Tamil Nadu in order to assess the situation after Cyclone Nivar battered the State in November. The team, which is on a four-day visit, met Tamil Nadu State Chief Secretary, K Shanmugam on Sunday and discussed the areas affected by the recent Cyclone. The team will be split into two groups to tour the cyclone-affected areas in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry to assess the damage caused by the calamity by making an on the spot assessment and hold meetings with State government officials.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa meets state BJP in-charge, likely to discuss cabinet expansion

Amid talks of a possible cabinet-expansion soon, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be holding a meeting with state BJP in-charge and National General Secretary Arun Singh at his residence on Sunday afternoon. As per sources, the issue of the Cabinet expansion is likely to be brought up at the lunch meeting. Notably, Arun Singh's meeting with CM Yediyurappa comes shortly before his departure to Delhi, where he is likely to meet the party high-command to mull over the long-pending expansion, as per sources.

