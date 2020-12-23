Latest News: From PM Modi Releasing PM-Kisan Installment To Congress Opposing Rahul Gandhi

Here are the top stories this Wednesday evening:

PM Modi to release PM-KISAN installment worth over Rs.18,000 cr to farmers on Dec 25

In a big boost for farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall release the next installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) at 12 pm on December 25. With 100% funding from the Central government, this scheme became operational from December 1, 2018. Under the aegis of PM-KISAN, Rs.6000 will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of small and marginal farmer families having combined land ownership of up to two hectares in three installments. Via video conferencing, the PM shall enable the transfer of over Rs.18,000 crore to more than 9 crore beneficiary farmer families on Friday.

Congress 'dissenters' oppose Rahul Gandhi 'leading' party delegation to meet Prez: Sources

With the Congress' presidential elections approaching, the 23 'dissenting' leaders have now opposed Rahul Gandhi leading the Congress delegation to meet President Ram Nath Kovind against the Centre's farm laws, report sources on Wednesday. The leaders have allegedly questioned in which capacity was Rahul Gandhi leading the delegation - as he was neither 'Leader of Opposition' (LoP), nor ready to take the party chief's post. Gandhi is set to lead a delegation of Congress leaders on Thursday, to submit around two crore signatures urging the repeal of the farm laws to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Tomar releases list of Farmer Unions backing Farm Laws, over 3 lakh signatures submitted

In a massive show of support to the Centre's Farm Laws, over 3 lakh farmers from across 20 states in India signed a notice backing the agrarian reforms. While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar revealed that many farmer organizations were coming out in support of the agricultural Laws. One of these- Confederation of NGOs of Rural India- had registered the support of 3,13,363 farmers who stood for the three Farm Laws. The signatories are namely from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal. Notably, nearly 12,895 signatures come from the state of Punjab which is also home to a large number of agitating farmer unions. The largest number of signatories, nearly 1.2 lakh are from Haryana.

Kerala Guv writes back to CM, sets 'record straight' on row over special assembly session

As the standoff between the Kerala Governor and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continues, the Head of the State, Arif Mohammad Khan has hit back with a letter citing his reasons for turning down the cabinet's request to convene a special Assembly session. In his letter to the Chief Minister on Wednesday, the Governor has highlighted that the cabinet had initially requested to summon the Assembly on January 8, for which he immediately gave approval, but the request was later withdrawn and instead, permission for a special session on December 23 was sought. He has also alleged that despite repeated efforts, CM Vijayan 'refused' to share the proceedings that led to the cabinet's decision to cancel the scheduled session for January 8 and instead seek an hour-long session on December 23.

Karnataka Government imposes night curfew till January 2 in view of mutant COVID-19

Taking cognisance of the new strain of COVID-19, Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 6 am from December 23 to January 2, 2021. Addressing media from the CM office, BS Yediyurappa said, “In view of the new strain of Covid-19 virus and as per the advice from the Government of India and the Technical Advisory Committee, it has been decided to impose night curfew, from today till January 2."

