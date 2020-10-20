Latest News: From PM Modi's Address On COVID To Punjab Passing Bills Negating Farm Laws

Here are the top stories this Tuesday evening

PM Modi warns citizens against complacency in fight against COVID-19 ahead of festivals

Addressing the people of India on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens not to let their guard down in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging that India had completed a long journey from the Janata Curfew to the Unlock phase, he stressed that the virus remained a potent threat. The PM mentioned that India fared way better than countries such as the US and the UK, recording only 5500 COVID-19 patients and 83 fatalities per 10 lakh people.

SAD, Cong & AAP join hands in Punjab Assembly to clear bills negating Centre's 3 farm laws

In a special session of the Punjab Assembly, all the legislators on Tuesday unanimously cleared three bills to negate the impact of the farm laws passed by the Parliament. The Farmers Produce Trade & Commerce Promotion & Facilitation (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 ensures that wheat or paddy cannot be purchased except for a price equal to or greater than the Minimum Support Price. Anyone buying below the MSP shall be imprisoned for three years.

Sushant Singh death case: Dr Swamy writes letter to PM Modi; cites lapses in AIIMS report

In a big development into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointing lapses in AIIMS reports. Dr. Swamy demanded that the Medical Board of Health Ministry should scrutinize the AIIMS report on the post-mortem and thereafter to take appropriate steps to restore public confidence.

Indian Army vice-chief meets senior US Army official to discuss defence cooperation

In a bid to strengthen India-US military cooperation, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen SK Saini visited US Army 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy on October 20. After witnessing Jungle Training and Chinook Helicopter Sling Load Carriage, Lt Gen Saini interacted with the troops and met Maj Gen Ronald P. Clark, USINDOPACOM Chief of Staff, to discuss the US and Indian partnership in the region. Lt Gen Saini is on a three-day visit to the US command to expand military cooperation between the two countries.

Sourav Ganguly confirms Ahmedabad will host day-night Test during England tour next year

With England slated to tour India early in 2021, BCCI interim President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that Ahmedabad will host the scheduled day-night Test during the series. The English cricket team is scheduled to tour India for five Tests and a limited-overs series between January and March 2021. Ganguly has also informed that the BCCI has made tentative plans but nothing is confirmed as of now.

