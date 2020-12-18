Latest News: From PM Modi's Address To Farmers To WB CM's Escalating Fight With MHA

Here are the top stories this Friday evening:

PM Modi announces cash transfer to farmers on Dec 25; here are his three assurances

Addressing Madhya Pradesh farmers about the Centre's new farm laws, PM Narendra Modi on Friday, assured the continuance of Minimum support price (MSP), govt mandis, and lucrativeness of farm agreements. Moreover, he also announced that he would address farmers again on December 25 - the birth anniversary of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee - on the 3 Farm laws and initiate another installment of direct benefit transfer (DBT) to farmer accounts. Farm unions continue their protest against the laws on Delhi's borders for the 23rd consecutive day, demanding a complete rollback.

Mamata Banerjee escalates fight with Centre; moves SC over MHA's summons to 3 IPS officers

Escalating the fight with the Centre, the Mamata Banerjee government has moved the Supreme Court on Friday over the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)'s summons to three IPS officers belonging to the state cadre, on central deputation. The MHA had summoned the three officers - Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal); Bhola Nath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour) and Praveen Kumar Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) over lapses in security arrangement to BJP chief J P Nadda during his visit to Bengal. The home ministry has already issued transfer letters to the three officers, asking them to join their Central postings at the earliest.

India & China hold 20th WMCC meeting amid LAC faceoff, hint at 'stability on the ground'

Amid the LAC faceoff, the 20th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) took place on December 18. The developments along the Line of Actual Control were reviewed and both sides agreed to work towards ensuring complete disengagement as per the agreements reached between the respective Foreign Ministers and Special Representatives. Moreover, they acknowledged that the 7th and 8th round of military commander-level talks had contributed to ensuring "stability on the ground".

Hathras case: CBI files chargesheet; 4 accused persons charged with gangrape & murder

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a chargesheet against 4 accused in the Hathras gangrape case before a special court in Lucknow. Charges of gangrape, murder and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked against the accused persons- Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi, and Ramu, who were put through several forensic tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar. The CBI team not only met doctors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital where the victim was treated but also recorded statements of her family members.

Congress shares prep 'underway' for party chief election; Rahul Gandhi 'preferred' choice

Putting a decisive end to its leadership woes, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Friday, said that the Congress will soon hold elections to choose its chief, with preparations underway. Highlighting that Rahul Gandhi was the preferred successor to his mother, he said that interim-chief Sonia Gandhi will meet and decide on various organisational work in the next fortnight. Reports state that Congress will choose its next chief in a digital AICC meeting via the electoral college process in January-February 2021.

